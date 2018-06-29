Got a cluttered house? This is what it says about your ability to make decisions

We speak to Dr Jane Montague about why some people keep hold of clutter, and what having a clear out can do for your wellbeing.

Whether we like it or not, we live in an age of consumerism, encouraging us to buy more stuff than we really need. A lifetime of building up a body of possessions can mean we don’t even remember everything we own, and things we don’t even use take up space at home.

So exactly how bad is this for our wellbeing? What does a cluttered house say about what’s going on in your head? And can having a clear out be good for the mind as well as your home life?

We spoke to Dr Jane Montague, head of psychology at Derby University, about the effects of clutter and decluttering.

What are some of the bad effects of clutter on our wellbeing?

“Constantly being surrounded by mess can be a stimulus that makes you feel out of control and unsettled. It can affect our concentration by overloading our working memory, but being surrounded by clutter can also have other cognitive effects.

“It can, for example, prevent clear decision making – by surrounding ourselves with unnecessary objects, we avoid having to make decisions about what to keep or what to get rid of. This, in turn, can be symptomatic of wider issues to do with making decisions and can indicate a level of avoidance in other areas.

“Sometimes it is difficult to take a step back to see what you might keep or get rid of, especially as our possessions can have great emotional value to us, connecting us to others, reminding us of loved ones and so on.

“We may, in these circumstances, know that rationally it is not usual to collect this amount of ‘stuff’, however, not being able to find a way not to do it can then increase our levels of stress and anxiety, both in relation to the number of items we have and with regards to not being able to discard some of them, thus affecting our mental health.

What are the mental health benefits of having a clear out?

“For some people, decluttering their physical space can help them feel more relaxed mentally by helping them feel more in control of their environment.

“Sometimes, particularly when we’re busy, we might not even notice the growth of the number of items we own; however, we tend to reach a ‘tipping point’ where we can begin to feel overwhelmed by our possessions and that’s the point when most of us will decide to have a clear out.

“Apart from the relief this might give us in terms of our mental wellbeing, there are physical health effects that we might benefit from – less dust, chance of allergies being triggered, danger of fire and so on. Of course, this is not the same for everyone and to derive a positive benefit the individual must want to declutter, rather than it being forced on them.

“There is also evidence to demonstrate that people who limit the number of possessions they have, feel freer and less restricted – they have a sense of freedom linked to being able to pack up and move around easily.”

How do you tackle feelings of guilt or wastefulness about throwing things away?

“The easiest way of dealing with those kinds of feelings is to find ways for our unwanted items to benefit others. The growth in charitable donations, and the rise in car boot sales, demonstrate that as a society we are sometimes able to part with our items with less emotional conflict than at others.

“Our wellbeing is enabled by ensuring that we recirculate our unwanted items to others who will find some use for them. Not only is someone else deriving some benefit, but we are contributing positively to our environment by not adding to the growing amount of waste products that we hear about.”

