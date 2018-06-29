Wimbledon is coming so you need strawberries and cream bircher muesli - here's a video recipe

29th Jun 18 | Lifestyle

This tasty breakfast is a winner.

659e14cc-a808-45d0-a141-b0eb30632f0b

Wimbledon is upon us, kicking off on Monday, which means it’s now officially strawberries and cream season.

But if you fancy a twist on the classic – and for breakfast at that – this strawberries and cream bircher muesli from MOMA foods, should hit the spot.

Instead of cream, it uses coconut yoghurt and packs a nutritional punch with apple juice, fresh mint, chia seeds and chopped almonds. Yum.

