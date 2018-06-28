Can you guess which is the most Instagrammed beach in America?

Clue: It's where the body beautiful crew hang out...

When temperatures are sizzling and the heat is really on, the only place to head is the beach. In America, though, sandy stretches aren’t just for bathing – posing, gym workouts and even dog walking are all regular activies enjoyed by the sea.

But some coastal areas are more scenic than others, and if Instagram hashtags are anything to go by, these are the top 8 beaches in the USA.

1. Miami Beach, Florida

Number of posts: 8.1 million

Miss ya, Miami… until we meet again. 👋🏻🌊 #miami #miamibeach

A post shared by Christa Cassata (@chrissta) on

Famous for its historic Art Deco district, this seaside promenade easily has the best architecture. It’s also the perfect backdrop for gym bunnies to show off their hard work.

2. Long Beach, California

Number of posts: 4.3 million

🌴California dreamin🌴

A post shared by 4th And Elm Boutique (@4thandelmboutique) on

This 22-mile stretch is sandwiched between Los Angeles and San Diego.

3. Venice Beach, California

Number of posts: 3 million

Summer Sunsets

A post shared by Darin (@debodoes) on

This neighbourhood was founded in 1905 by tobacco millionaire Abbot Kinney.

4. Huntington Beach, California

Number of posts: 2 million

A popular surf spot, this beach even has its own surfing museum stacked with longboards.

5. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Number of posts: 1.8million

#myrtlebeach #ocean #marsh #seaside #summer

A post shared by Theresa (@theresaxomarie) on

Forget the blue sea – golfers galore come here to play the many greens.

6.  Laguna Beach, California

Number of posts: 1.8 million

Many artists are drawn here to paint the beaches, rocky bluffs and canyons.

7. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Number of posts: 1.1 million

Virginia is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as having the longest pleasure beach in the world.

8. Manhattan Beach, California

Number of posts: 900,000

In 1902, developer Stewart Merrill named this beach suburb after his home in New York.

