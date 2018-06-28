Love the World Cup or Wimbledon? Here's how to bring a sporty style into your home

Love the World Cup or Wimbledon? Here's how to bring a sporty style into your home28th Jun 18 | Lifestyle
Raise your game in the style stakes with sporty decor. Gabrielle Fagan tackles some goal-scoring buys.
With the World Cup underway and Wimbledon fast approaching, it’s time to get the ball rolling at home with some sport-inspired style. If you’re football or tennis-obsessed then it’ll ramp up the atmosphere, and by choosing design-class furnishings and smart kit, you’ll ensure you’re promoted to the premier league – not relegated to the bad taste team!
Kick off with wall murals inspired by soccer pitches, chairs shaped like footballs or tennis balls, and then complement with playful accessories, from football lights to tennis racket salad servers.
There’s everything to play for – so up your game, and simply decide whether you want to go full-throttle or just warm-up with a nod to the look…
Pitch a perfect scheme
If you’re a big kid at heart and passionate about the beautiful game, there’s a stadium full of fab footie furnishings to play with. Score an immediate hit with a pitch mural and, if you can afford it, a super chic Lento Hattrick Football Lounge Chair, £2,900, and Footstool, £1,200, Do Shop – but that’s a treat buy strictly for grown-ups.
Serve an ace at home
Court the look with tennis-themed furniture – if you’re feeling ‘ballsy’!
It’ll certainly be game, set and match at home with a fresh fluorescent yellow and white decor scheme – perfect colour partners and evocative of the famous courts of Wimbledon – and a few tennis-inspired accessories.
Play the field
Play the game at home by taking to the great outdoors – your garden – and making it a space for enjoying sport (or getting away from it!).
If you’re spectating, do it in comfort in squidgy chairs, and make sure there’s a table for drinks or an al-fresco meal – or just a bowl of popcorn and create your own outdoor cinema.
Conjure your own park-style big screen by hanging up a sheet – don’t forget to weight it so it doesn’t flutter in the wind – and then use a projector. Alternatively, a Celexon Inflatable Outdoor Screen, £299.99, ProjectorShop24, will do the job.
Don’t be an armchair enthusiast. Get in on the action with lawn sports, from badminton to croquet – they’ll keep everybody amused during half-time!
