Guarantee a home win with sporty style

Raise your game in the style stakes with sporty decor. Gabrielle Fagan tackles some goal-scoring buys.

With the World Cup underway and Wimbledon fast approaching, it’s time to get the ball rolling at home with some sport-inspired style. If you’re football or tennis-obsessed then it’ll ramp up the atmosphere, and by choosing design-class furnishings and smart kit, you’ll ensure you’re promoted to the premier league – not relegated to the bad taste team!

Kick off with wall murals inspired by soccer pitches, chairs shaped like footballs or tennis balls, and then complement with playful accessories, from football lights to tennis racket salad servers.

There’s everything to play for – so up your game, and simply decide whether you want to go full-throttle or just warm-up with a nod to the look…

Pitch a perfect scheme

Football Pitch Wall Mural, from £30 per square metre, Wallsauce (Wallsauce.com/PA)

If you’re a big kid at heart and passionate about the beautiful game, there’s a stadium full of fab footie furnishings to play with. Score an immediate hit with a pitch mural and, if you can afford it, a super chic Lento Hattrick Football Lounge Chair, £2,900, and Footstool, £1,200, Do Shop – but that’s a treat buy strictly for grown-ups.

(L-R) Football 3D Deco Light/Nightlight, from £39.88, Amazon; Football Champ Single Duvet Set by Snurk, £49, Amara; Footie Pitch Ceiling Light With 4 Bulbs, currently reduced to £87.90 from £98.90, Lights.co.uk; Football Cushion, £7, George Home; Football Field Green Rug, currently reduced to £30.99 from £36.99 to , Wayfair (Amazon/Amara/Lights.co.uk/George Home/Wayfair/PA)

Serve an ace at home



Lento Volley Tennis Ball Lounge Chair, £2,600, and Footstool, £1,200, Do Shop (Lento/Do Shop/PA)

Court the look with tennis-themed furniture – if you’re feeling ‘ballsy’!

It’ll certainly be game, set and match at home with a fresh fluorescent yellow and white decor scheme – perfect colour partners and evocative of the famous courts of Wimbledon – and a few tennis-inspired accessories.

(L-R) Tennis Salad Servers, currently recuced to £6.72 from £12, Debenhams; Wimbledon – London Transport Scatter Cushion, £34.99, We Love Cushions at Wayfair; Tonja Padded Wire Armchair in Brass and Green, £350, Out There Interiors; Strawberry Garden Ornament, £39.99, The Garden Furniture Centre (Debenhams/Wayfair/Out There Interiors/The Garden Furniture Centre/PA)

Play the field

This is one cool grass carpet that any fan would love to have under their feet. Ambleside Artificial Grass, £24.99 per square metre; Salvadore Green Rug, from £14.99, both Carpetright (Carpetright/PA)

Play the game at home by taking to the great outdoors – your garden – and making it a space for enjoying sport (or getting away from it!).

If you’re spectating, do it in comfort in squidgy chairs, and make sure there’s a table for drinks or an al-fresco meal – or just a bowl of popcorn and create your own outdoor cinema.

Conjure your own park-style big screen by hanging up a sheet – don’t forget to weight it so it doesn’t flutter in the wind – and then use a projector. Alternatively, a Celexon Inflatable Outdoor Screen, £299.99, ProjectorShop24, will do the job.

(L-R) Footballer Mini Gnome, £6, George Home; House by John Lewis Nesting Bamboo Bowls – Assorted Set of 3, £20; House by John Lewis Salsa 50cm Table – Lapis, £79; Acrila Cali Chair Grass by Jean Christophe Bernard, £699, The Longest Stay (George Home/John Lewis/The Longest Stay/PA)

Don’t be an armchair enthusiast. Get in on the action with lawn sports, from badminton to croquet – they’ll keep everybody amused during half-time!

Sunnylife Watermelon Beach Bats, £23; Sunnylife Backgammon Set – Orange & Pink, £125, and SunnyLife Croquet Catalina, £50, John Lewis (John Lewis/PA)

© Press Association 2018