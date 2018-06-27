How to stay cool in hot weather: 7 hacks to keep you comfortable during the heatwave

Met Office officials have issued a heatwave weather warning this week as temperatures are predicted to soar to 30 degrees in parts of the UK, bringing some of the hottest days of the year.

Forecasters are promising uninterrupted warm, dry and sunny weather for the rest of the week, which means many of us will be battling through our working days while trying to stay cool and comfortable.

But before you panic, book the week off work and drive to the nearest coast, here are some handy tips for keeping cool – both at home and in the office.

1. Carry a handheld fan

It might not be the coolest gadget to whip out on your commute, but a portable fan will keep your face cool and shine-free when the temperatures start to soar. If the air conditioning at work doesn’t quite cut it, this mini USB desk fan is also a handy investment – it plugs into your laptop and will keep you cool during the day, whether you work at a desk or are hopping from meeting to meeting.

2. Unplug your charger

Gadgets like smartphones and tablets produce unnecessary heat while they’re plugged in, making your bedroom much hotter than it needs to be. Unplug all of your electrical devices before you go to bed, or simply put them on charge in another room. Treat it as a good excuse to go on a digital detox and power down from emails for a few hours.

3. Put a gel face mask in the fridge

We should all be adding a protective SPF to our beauty regimes during hot weather, but if you do manage to catch the sun on your face, an easy way to soothe red skin is by applying an ice-cold face mask. Place the gel mask of your choice in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before application and you’ll maximise those all important de-puffing properties.

4. Make beers cold quickly with a wet paper towel

If you’re looking to finish the week with a cold one, there’s an easy way to get your drinks to cool down fast. Simply wet a piece of kitchen towel, wrap it around your beer bottle and place it in the freezer. When you put a damp paper towel inside a dry, cold environment like the freezer, the water will both rapidly evaporate and cool, helping to chill liquids faster.

5. Freeze your sheets

Struggling to sleep in hot weather? Fold your sheets and place them in a plastic bag before outting them in a clean freezer tray. It won’t keep your bed cold all night, but it will make slipping under your duvet momentarily more comfortable.

6. Keep curtains closed in the daytime

When it’s hot outside, even something as small as keeping the blinds drawn while you’re not in during the day can make a big difference to the temperature of your house in the evening.

7. Keep an aloe vera plant in the house

This pretty succulent will not only look great on your coffee table, but will also come to your rescue if you’re unlucky enough to suffer the effects of sunburn. The clear gel inside the aloe plant has been used as a natural remedy for burns and abrasions for centuries, and helps soothe angry, red skin. Simply snip off a leaf (as close to the stem as possible), chop in half and rub the juicy plant matter on your sore spot.

And finally? Make sure you’re regularly slapping on the sun cream and keeping your eyes and face protected with sunglasses and a sun hat. As the saying goes, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

