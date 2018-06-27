Are the thong-style bikinis the women of Love Island wear actually safe?

One thing we know for sure is, they're definitely not comfortable.

There are many dangers in the Love Island villa, such as embarrassing yourself on national TV or getting your heart broken. But what about perils you might not have thought of – such as thrush?

Bear with us on this one. The emale contestants spend most of their time on the reality TV show wearing bikinis and lounging in the sunshine. And it would seem that the overwhelming swimwear trend in the villa is thong bikinis, which is what most of them have been rocking.

For starters, people can’t quite get their heads around how uncomfortable these would be…

Just catching up with Love Island and something is bothering me, why are all the girls insisting on wearing bikini bottoms that look like they’re stuck up their bums? #uncomfortable #isthisathing? — Emma (@emmalenney) June 23, 2018

My step son has got me watching Love Island tonight. All of these thong bikinis are making my toes curl. I’m granny pants all the way. — fearne cotton (@Fearnecotton) June 12, 2018

But there’s perhaps a more serious underlying point, and others are worried the tight nature of the bikini bottoms could impact vaginal health.

I’m surprise #loveisland isn’t sponsored by vagisil considering how thrush inducing those bikinis are 😬 — Phylly ryan (@Phyllyryan) June 19, 2018

Anyone else mad concerned for the vaginal health of these girls on @loveisland. Those bikinis are HIGH cut and I’m v concerned about the whole thong situation. #loveisland — Ruth• (@ruthlucie) June 21, 2018

All the girls wearing thongs on #LoveIsland I hope they've got some natural yogurt in the fridge because it's yeast infection waiting to happen — Lady Louise (@Louise_Barnaby) June 15, 2018

So are thong bikinis really a hidden danger? We spoke to Dr Vanessa Mackay, a spokesperson for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), to find out.

First up, Mackay explains what thrush actually is. “Vaginal thrush is a common yeast infection that affects at least three out of four women at some point in their life,” she says. “It is caused by an increase in the growth of candida albicans, a common fungus.”

So far, so unpleasant. What we really want to know is: Can this style of bikini can put women in danger of infection? “Thrush thrives in warm, moist parts of the body, so wearing tight-fitting underwear and swimsuits – such as thong bikinis – and underwear and swimsuits made from synthetic fibres, can put women at risk of developing the condition,” Mackay explains.

Mackay adds: “It’s important to remember that the vagina contains a delicate balance of good bacteria, which are there to protect it. If these bacteria are disturbed, it can lead to infection, such as bacterial vaginosis or thrush, and inflammation.”

And is it just the women in the villa at risk? Nope, says Mackay: “Thrush usually affects women, but men can also be affected, and it may be passed from one person to another by sexual contact.” Considering it is a show all about finding a partner, this is definitely something to taken into consideration.

This doesn’t mean all the Love Island women (and men) are definitely going to contract thrush – far from it. Chances are they’ll be fine, so long as they do their due diligence. Mackay says: “Women are advised to change their underwear and swimsuit daily and wash them in hot water to destroy any fungi and lower their risk of thrush.”

Considering they’re in the villa for two months, it’s also probably worthwhile spending the occasional day in granny pants. They might not look as cute, but will be some sweet relief for their vaginas.

