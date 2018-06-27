Jermaine Jenas on his footballing regrets, starting over and the joys of parenting

The World Cup pundit confesses to Gabrielle Fagan that he could have tried harder on the pitch - and says he tries not to spoil his kids.

He may look baby-faced but Jermaine Jenas, one of the BBC pundits at the World Cup for the BBC in Russia and a former England international, has packed a wealth of experience into his 35 years.

Precociously talented, at one point he was the most expensive teenager in British football after his £5 million move from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle United in 2002. At just 19, he joined the England squad.

He appeared destined for a long and glorious footballing career. But injury hampered his progress and in 2016, he officially retired, moving into TV broadcasting.

Jenas and his wife, Ellie, have two girls – Geneva, five, and Olivia, two – and he has a ten-year-old daughter, Sancha, from a previous relationship.

Here, he reveals how he coped with the end of his playing career, the joy of having time to be a parent, and how he and Gary Lineker are in a cook-off….

What’s it like being out in Russia?

Jermaine Jenas (far right) with the BBC Sport World Cup FIFA 2018 team. (L-R) Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“It’s fantastic to be part of it. I love the camaraderie and there’s a lot of laughter and banter between us all. It’s brilliant to see England doing well. I’d love to see them get a place in the quarter-final.

“I’ve got to admit when I did my first ever Match Of The Day, I didn’t realise how nervous I’d be. There’s a real adrenaline rush as you know you’re being watched by around eight million people who’ll take the mick out of any mistake you make.

“It’s challenging, pressurised, but great to be learning all the time. The only downer about being in Russia is missing my daughters, but I FaceTime them and my wife a lot.”

Jermaine Jenas, playing for Tottenham Hotspur in August 2010 (Mark Robinson/PA)

Do you miss your playing days?

“Yes. I miss the build-up to the games, the jolt of nervous energy that goes through your body before a match, walking out onto a pitch and the knowledge that a whole city can be caught up in supporting a club you play for.

“When you’re out there together on the pitch, you’re fighting for each other. It’s amazing, overwhelming and you either sink or swim in that atmosphere. It’s what makes professional footballers what they are. You can’t replicate that in any other job.”

What sort of commentator are you?

“When I started, I wanted to bring a freshness to the job, because I was just out of the dressing room. I never wanted to be a pundit who chases headlines.

“My aim is to be respected by the players and to be able to walk into any stadium in England and be welcomed by the manager and the team, instead of them thinking, ‘There’s the idiot who hammers players and forgets he once was one and how difficult it is’.”

Celebrating winning the Carling Cup with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in February 2008 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Why did you retire?

“I was in a downward spiral where I started picking up injuries. I’d split with my partner – the mother of my eldest daughter – around that time, and I wonder if emotional stress and sleeplessness can make you more vulnerable to physical problems.

“Suddenly, I felt I couldn’t trust my body any more. It hits your self-esteem. It got to the point where I was more worried about my body staying together than actually enjoying a game of football. It became about earning money and I started to fall out of love with the game.

“Finally, I injured my knee in training at QPR. It literally snapped in half and the ligaments detached. I knew at once my career was over. I was completely panicked, but it was a blessing, because it enabled me to attack a different chapter in my life.”

How do you look back on your career?

Playing for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney (Martin Rickett/PA)

“To be honest, I didn’t achieve all I set out to do, so I have regrets. I was PFA Young Player of the Year 2002-2003, first played for England at 19 and went on to play for them 21 times, so playing at the top level.

“I was a naturally gifted, talented footballer, but to achieve everything you want, you also need to be driven by a hunger that doesn’t go away.

“With hindsight, a lot of the time I was a little too accepting of the fact that I was a ‘good player’ and could and should have striven to be even better. I let myself off the hook too many times and didn’t do enough. It hurts to realise that, but I’ve had to own it and move on.”

What does fatherhood mean to you?

Beach day☀️ A post shared by jermaine jenas (@jjenas) on Jan 5, 2018 at 3:10am PST

“Everything. Since I retired from playing, I’ve gained a real understanding of parenting.

“You don’t get to enjoy your kids while you’re playing, because you have to be single-minded and selfish to succeed. Back then, I was always self-focused on training, resting and preparing, and matches – I didn’t have any time for getting involved and taking them to the park or whatever. Now I do school runs and enjoy every second of my time with them.

“I grew up on a council estate in very different circumstances to their privileged upbringing. It’s hard not to spoil them, but I want them to have values, so I stop myself rushing out and buying them things. All three love football – even the two-year-old – and I’d love them to get into women’s football if they want to.”

How big a part has your wife Ellie played in your success?

“She’s been a rock keeping the family going through tough times.

“It was love at first sight when I saw her, but not for her. She wasn’t impressed by this cheeky, cocky guy who thought she’d be bowled over when I drove up in my Ferrari. She actually made me get rid of the car because it was too noisy! She’s told me she thought when we first met that I was a bit of an over-confident idiot, but I won her over finally.

“She’s down-to-earth, not interested in football and was never impressed by any of the flashiness of it. She stabilised me, calmed me down, helped me grow up and mellow, and was totally supportive when everything was going downhill through my injuries.

“We’re not ruling out having another child – a boy would be nice – but not for a couple of years, because we’re so enjoying life and our girls at the moment.”

How do you look after your health and wellbeing?

“Going to the gym played a big part in coming to terms with my retirement from the game.

“Retiring can be a dark place for footballers, because the sport is all you’ve ever known. My dad’s a football coach and I started playing aged five, so it was very hard.

“Testing myself physically and mentally like I did as a player is something I still crave, and now I do it in the gym. In the early days, it gave me a routine. I do an hour four times a week with a trainer and use weights, particularly for my damaged knee.

“Also, let’s be honest, I want to look half decent when I go to the beach and take my top off. I also do yoga. I’m 6′ and my weight’s around 81 kilos (12 stone 10 lbs) – just over a stone more than when I was playing.”

How do you relax?

“I do all the cooking at home, and experimenting with food is my hobby.

“Me and Gary [Lineker] both love cooking and we’re in a cook-off. I check out his dishes on Instagram – one of his specialities is clam linguine – and try to copy them. He’s way better than me though.

“I have to get cunning to make sure the kids get all their vegetables and fruit though. I try to include them in everything, from pizzas to ice lollies. Sometimes it works, but occasionally they go all fussy. It’s a constant battle as any parent knows.”

Participating in a fitness session led by primary school pupils to launch Beko’s Eat Like A Pro campaign (John Nguyen/PA)

