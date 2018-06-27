How to make Nadiya Hussain's grapefruit chicken stew with couscous

“When I see fruit, I don’t just see dessert or sweets. I love using fruit in my savoury cooking too. That’s all thanks to my Bangladeshi home that I grew up in as a child,” explains Nadiya Hussain, former Great British Bake Off winner.

“Citrus works just as well with savoury dishes as it does with sweet. The old grapefruit doesn’t get much air time though. I love its combination of sweet and bitter, which works really nicely with the chicken. This stew is such a simple thing to make, but the grapefruit adds some razzle-dazzle.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 6)

For the stew:

1kg skinless boneless chicken thighs, diced

1tsp ground turmeric

4tbsp olive oil, plus a little extra

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 small onion, finely diced

1tsp salt

2tsp ground cumin

1tsp chilli flakes

1 large grapefruit, juice (about 150ml) and zest

500ml hot water

2tbsp cornflour mixed with 2tbsp water

A large handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

For the couscous:

400g couscous

1tsp salt

2tbsp unsalted butter (30g)

550ml boiling water

(Chris Terry/PA)



Method:

1. Put the chicken into a bowl, add half a teaspoon of turmeric and mix until all the chicken is covered. Place a large saucepan on the hob on a medium to high heat and add the oil. Fry the chicken in batches, until cooked and brown around the edges. Put back into the bowl and set aside.

2. Add a little extra oil, about a tablespoon, to the pan. Add the garlic, onion and salt and cook until the onion is soft – this can take 10–15 minutes.

3. Now add the cumin, chilli flakes and the remaining half a teaspoon of turmeric and cook for a few minutes.

4. Add the grapefruit juice and zest, along with the browned chicken. Mix through, then add the hot water.

5. Stir in the cornflour/water mixture, then cover the pan with a lid and cook for 30 minutes.

6. Meanwhile, put the couscous into a bowl and stir in the salt. Put the butter on top. Pour in the boiling water until it reaches about 1cm above the couscous. Cover, then set aside so that the couscous can soak up the water.

7. When the chicken stew is cooked, take it off the heat and add the parsley. Serve the stew with the couscous.



Nadiya’s Family Favourites by Nadiya Hussain, photography by Chris Terry, is published by Michael Joseph, priced £20. Available now.

© Press Association 2018