The cost of a bottle of Jack Daniel's is going up - here's how to make it last longer

This is how to stretch out your booze.

If your drink of choice is a Jack Daniel’s and coke, you’re not going to be happy to hear that the American whiskey’s makers will be upping the price in the EU due to new tariffs.

Customers across Europe will see around a 10% increase on the usual bottle cost, set to be rolled out over the next couple of months, according to Bloomberg.

You’ll never see Jack Daniel’s at whiskey competitions.Yours is the only approval we need. pic.twitter.com/JwfJmp6so5 — Jack Daniel's UK (@JackDanielsUK) June 8, 2018

So, how can you stretch your bottle a bit further, to make up for the looming price hike? We’ve got a few ideas…

Whip up a batch of Tennessee ice tea. Grab a jug, add two measures of JD, the same of fresh lemon juice and stir with a tablespoon of honey. Top up with lots of ice and coke. You should get a hint of the whiskey, without it being overpowering.

Make your own JD and coke ice lollies. You’ll just need a splash of whiskey in the bottom of a popsicle mould for flavour, then top up with cola – add too much booze and it won’t freeze properly, so you’re forced into being frugal.

Marinate some chicken in it. For a barbecue glaze with a hit of JD, mix together equal parts Jack Daniel’s, soy sauce, dijon mustard and dark brown sugar. Zing it up with a grating of garlic, a glug of Worcstershire sauce and some salt and pepper, then coat your chicken wings in it overnight before grilling.

Pour yourself a Lynchburg Lemonade. Fill a tall glass with 45ml JD, 30ml triple sec, 30ml fresh lemon juice, some ice cubes, and then finish off with lots of refreshing lemonade.

Eat it in pecan pie form. Yep, a shot or two of Jack Daniel’s goes a long way when it comes to pepping up the syrupy, nutty filling. Just avoid being tempted to have a glass of the stuff on the side…

