Video: Iceland to have the world's first open water santuary for beluga whales

26th Jun 18 | Lifestyle

The new Sea Life Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary will home two female whales currently performing at an aquarium in China.

Two beluga whales that have been spent seven years in captivity at Changfeng Ocean World in Shanghai will soon be rehomed in the world’s first open water sanctuary for the animals.

They’ll be transported to a 32,000 square metre rocky inlet on Heimaey, an island off Iceland’s southern coast in the spring, which will become the Sea Life Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary – a much more natural home for the female whales.

The project aims to lead the way in rehabilitation of other captive whales and eventually bring an end to whale and dolphin entertainment at aquariums.

The 4-metre long whales, known as Little Grey and Little White, are being prepared for the new conditions they’ll find in their new home; like much deeper water (so they’ll need to learn to hold their breath for longer) and colder temperatures (so their calorie intake is being increased to add extra blubber).

The sanctuary will include facilities to care for the whales and a visitor centre.

© Press Association 2018

