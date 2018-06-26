Make mine a margarita - 3 ways to celebrate the 70th anniversary of this iconic cocktail

We've been shaking and salting rims since the late Forties, or could it be earlier? No-one quite knows...

Think of sunshine and the glitz and glamour of Acapulco, Mexico and it’s hard not to want a margarita. And rightly so.

It’s reputed to have been created by Margaret “Margarita” Sames, a wealthy American socialite known for hosting notoriously lavish parties. She claims to have created the cocktail in 1948 for one of her gatherings while on holiday in Acapulco. She mixed two of her favourite spirits, tequila and Cointreau, added lime for balance, and famously said: “A margarita without Cointreau is not worth its salt.” This Mexican beauty has remained a classic ever since.

To celebrate its 70th anniversary year, orange liqueur brand Cointreau have teamed up with South Place Hotel to bring a slice of Acapulco into bars and homes alike, by creating two margarita inspired cocktails to join the original…

1. The Classic Margarita

Ingredients: 50ml blanco tequila, 25ml Cointreau (£13, 30cl, Sainsbury’s) , 25ml freshly squeezed lime juice, flaky sea salt.

Method: Run a wedge of lime around the rim of a coupe glass. Dip the rim into a plate of the sea salt, shaking off any excess. Chill the glass. Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add the ingredients. Shake well and strain into the chilled coupe. Garnish with a wedge of lime.

2. Lavender Va Va Voom

Ingredients: 40ml reposado tequila, 20ml Cointreau, 30ml freshly squeezed lime juice, 20ml lavender syrup (try Monin’s version).

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake well and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a sprig of lavender.

3. A Fruity Twist

Ingredients: 25ml Cointreau, 20ml pineapple syrup, 20ml freshly squeezed lime juice, sparkling wine to top.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the Cointreau, pineapple syrup and lime juice. Shake well and strain into a chilled champagne flute. Top up with sparkling wine.

