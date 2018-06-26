Ask a counsellor: 'I'm a single dad - when should I talk to my daughter about periods?'

The problem…

“My eight-year-old daughter was looking at an advertisement for tampons on television the other evening and asked me what they were for. I’m a single dad, and this made me realise there’s an awful lot about parenting I’ve never even thought about.

“At what point do I need to start talking to her about things like periods? I suspect she’s too young at the moment for a full lesson about such things (and I don’t even know if I’m competent to deal with them), but when and where do I start?”

S. L.

Fiona says…

“While your daughter is probably too young to be given instructions on the mechanics of sex and how to insert a tampon, she’s not too young to start to understand the basics. She’s probably already aware that boys and girls are physically different to one another, so a simple explanation of why wouldn’t hurt at all.

“You do need to start preparing her, as girls can start their periods as young as eight – although that is unusual, and most girls start between the ages of 11 and 15.

“I’m sure it’s hard for you to think about what is the ‘right’ time to talk to her about such matters but there are indications that her body is getting ready.

Typically, a girl gets her period about two years after her breasts start to develop. Take opportunities like the television advertisements to start talking to her about it, and buy her some stick-on sanitary pads ready for when she starts. You will need to explain to her about changing them regularly and, most importantly, about disposing of them (they shouldn’t be flushed down the toilet).

“Your daughter’s main concern is likely to be what she has to do if her period starts while she is out of the house. Reassure her that she will probably see slight ‘spotting’ first, which should give her time to find some sanitary protection – she can always carry a pad with her if she’s very concerned.

It’s not too early to start the conversation (Thinkstock/PA)

“As a single father, you might have had a very close relationship with your daughter up to now, but as she grows into a woman, you might find she needs another woman to talk to. She will start to grow more aware of her own body and feel some things are private, so if you have a female friend or relative she’s comfortable with, it might be worthwhile involving them early on. If this friend is alert to your daughter’s interest in such matters, she can be ready to help when necessary.

“You should be aware, of course, that hormone changes may affect your daughter in different ways. Some girls, for example, can feel more sad or irritable before their periods. Encourage her to be physically active and get regular exercise, as this can really help to lift her moods.

“If you need help and advice about your growing daughter, do consider contacting the Family Planning Association (fpa.org.uk), where there’s a huge section of help and advice for parents. As you can see, it encourages the idea of talking about our bodies and relationships from as young as three, which might surprise some people. There’s a section for single parents, which you may find helpful.

“Finally, while it’s normal for her to be anxious about getting her first period and, once it starts, she may dislike the inconvenience it causes, do encourage her to be positive. Menstruation is a sign that she’s healthy and that she’s growing and developing normally – just the way she should.”

If you have a problem and you’d like Fiona’s advice, email help@askfiona.net

© Press Association 2018