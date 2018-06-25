Bad news for Instagram foodies, because activated charcoal is now banned in New York

Apparently the Department of Health sees it as an "adulterated food."

Charcoal is the kind of millennial ingredient beloved by Instagrammers, because what could look cooler than an inky ice cream or jet black latte? Plus there’s all that talk of its potentially detoxifying properties.

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to rack up the likes when eating your way around New York, it’s going to be a whole lot more difficult to find suitably Goth food from now on.

This is because the Department of Health (DOH) has banned the use of activated charcoal as a food additive or colouring agent. Why? Because it claims it falls under the umbrella of “adulterated food” – ie. things that are impure, unwholesome and possibly unsafe.

Even though charcoal-based dishes have been in vogue for a while now, apparently so has the order against them. According to Eater, the DOH has issued several orders telling restaurants to stop serving activated charcoal products.

Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream was at the head of the curve with its inky black ice cream made out of coconut ash – a type of activated charcoal. However, it has reportedly had to get rid of about $3,000 (£2,270) worth of product when the DOH came knocking.

Morgenstern’s is just one of the places that has been forced to dump the product, with many saying they had no idea there was a rule against it.

Apparently charcoal does have “detoxifying” properties and is occasionally used in hospitals to treat cases of poisonings. However, chances are the level of charcoal in the food you eat would be too small to make any difference at all. Toby Smithson, certified diabetes educator and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics, told Real Simple back when the trend started to kick off: “I don’t see charcoal aiding in the work of our colon or liver. There is not evidence that charcoal can treat hangovers.”

Even though activated charcoal is largely harmless to eat, there are some less than ideal side effects – for example, it slows down your bowels and can cause constipation. It also has the power to bind with things like vitamins and minerals, preventing some of this good stuff from being properly absorbed by your body.

But don’t worry too much, the charcoal ban doesn’t mean you won’t be able to live out your Goth dreams in New York entirely. Coffee shop Round K was forced to ditch its famous charcoal drink Matte Black, but has replaced it with the Matte Black 2, which features cacao powder and coffee beans that have been roasted for a long time to achieve the desired dark colour.

Failing that, the activated charcoal trend is still going strong in LA.

