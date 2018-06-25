How 5 cities across North America celebrated Pride

New York, Toronto and Mexico City were among the places full of rainbow flags.

Thousands of revellers took to the streets all over the world to celebrate Pride this weekend.

It was an opportunity for people to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community – and have a bit of a party in the process.

Canada, the US and various countries across South America get particularly involved in Pride month, with thousands of people showing up to support their city’s Pride parade. Here’s what went down in some of the major cities.

1. New York

(Andres Kudacki/AP)

New York’s Gay Pride Parade is one of the biggest in the world for a reason.

The parade travelled from the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, up Fifth Avenue and onto 29th Street. The route is historic because Stonewall marks the birthplace of the American gay liberation movement, after a series of spontaneous demonstrations took place there in 1969.

Revellers paraded along Fifth Avenue, one of the most famous streets in New York, with the Empire State Building and Central Park in the background.

(Andres Kudacki/AP)

The theme of NYC’s parade was Defiantly Different, and had plenty of celeb representation – from tennis legend Billie Jean King and singer Kylie Minogue to actor and gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon. Of course there was also a lot of rainbow colours and fierce vogueing too.

In honour of the occasion, the top of the One World Trade Centre was lit up in rainbow colours for all of Pride weekend.

2. Chicago

(Rick Majewski/AP)

Chicago’s 49th Pride Parade took place in the city’s North Side. Like NYC, Chicago had a theme for the day: Remember the Past, Create the Future.

Lakeside Pride Marching Band sounding AMAZING #PRIDE pic.twitter.com/6jJTt73Y1b — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyABC7) June 24, 2018

The actual parade lasted about three hours, with various floats representing different areas of Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community making their way through the shut down streets of the city. According to CBS Chicago, an estimated one million people took part or watched the event.

3. San Francisco

(Liz Moughon/AP)

San Francisco is known as being the USA’s centre for the LGBTQ+ community, so you can be sure that the city went all guns blazing for its parade.

As is tradition, a group called Dykes on Bikes kicked off the parade on their motorcycles, and over 280 activist groups and floats followed behind.

Gazing down prideful SF #sfpride2018 A post shared by Steven Waka (@wakuu) on Jun 24, 2018 at 5:15pm PDT

Showing just how important the parade is, Market Street – one of the city’s main thoroughfares – was shut down for the event as festivities began in Embarcadero and ended at the Civic Centre.

4. Toronto

(Cole Burston/AP)

It wasn’t just US cities taking part in Pride, Canada also held parades across the country.

Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t quite as good for Toronto, with supporters of Pride having to withstand some pretty heavy showers.

Happy #Pride Toronto! The Toronto sign will be lit in rainbow colours to celebrate Pride. See you at the Pride Parade later today! #PrideMonth #PrideTO #ProudMayor pic.twitter.com/osnQzsiCTM — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) June 24, 2018

The iconic Toronto sign was lit up in rainbow colours to celebrate the event. Toronto’s parade was sadly more sombre than many others, as the city is still coping with recent events – an alleged serial killer has been arrested after targeting eight men with ties to the Gay Village.

The Pride Parade route was through the centre of the city, running down Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Dundas Street.

5. Mexico City

(AP)

Mexico City’s Pride Parade was a particularly unique one this year. This is because the annual parade joined forces with a different kind of group – football fans celebrating Mexico beating South Korea 2-1 in the World Cup.

So amongst all the rainbow flags, people were also waving the national flag. All of the revellers mingled at the end of Reforma Avenue, around the imposing golden Angel of Independence.

(AP)

It was a remarkably positive event, especially considering that the Mexican Football Federation was fined for homophobic chants after the country’s first match against Germany.

