Is Britain is on the brink of a halloumi shortage? Everyone is freaking out

The squeakiest of cheeses, halloumi is pretty incredible, whether grilled until golden and melty, or deep fried in chip form and dunked in mayonnaise or scattered with pomegranate seeds.

But there are fears the UK is running short – a disaster for veggies and carnivores alike considering the salty cheese has become a British barbecue staple, and we’re on for a heatwave this week.

Some shoppers have found it tricky to get hold of the stuff, and it’s sparked something of a panic that we’re about to enter a halloumi shortage (aka, the end of days).

This is going to sound silly but… Is there a shortage of halloumi? Are people panic buying it? I've been trying to get hold of some for 2 weeks and none of the local shops have it in stock… All I want is a salty, cheesy fix! #panicbuyhalloumi #bloodyvegetarians — Lauren Devereux (@heritagegrrrl) June 3, 2018

Been to two different shops now and NEITHER had any halloumi is this a joke?? Is there a national shortage???? — rosieeee (@rxsalind_) May 12, 2018

According to The Sun, the UK is now the biggest market for the cheese outside Cyprus, where it’s produced and, in line with EU regulations, is made using at least 20% sheep and goat’s milk. Apparently farmers are struggling to keep up with demand.

Fromage lovers are understandably upset…

Apparently there is a halloumi shortage. This is devastating. — Tejal Patel (@tejal_13) June 24, 2018

what do you MEAN there’s a shortage of HALLOUMI?! — Charlit🔮⚡️ (@SimplyCharl) June 24, 2018

Not happy about this halloumi shortage 💔💔 — Emma Myatt (@emma_myatt) June 24, 2018

Just found out there’s a halloumi shortage. That’s it. That’s the final straw. I am so done with the world. Nah. Not happening. Meh. — Abbie (@abshollinsworth) June 24, 2018

The demand is being put down to the fact halloumi has become increasingly trendy, and is now a go-to for vegetarians, but is also popular with meat-eaters – call it a cheese steak, if you will.

There’s alreday been a halloumi outcry this month, after Aldi launched its almost mythical new halloumi fries – people have become obsessed.

Hi Aaron, they're not a myth! Our Halloumi Fries have been very popular but they will be restocked throughout the summer season. Thanks — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) June 24, 2018

The hunt for Aldi halloumi fries has taken over my life 🙈 — Lindsey H (@SC7Linz) June 16, 2018

There are also reports that halloumi can be found stocked in designated barbecue sections in supermarkets, rather than alongside the rest of the usual cheeses.

However, Tesco and Sainsbury’s have both commented that they’re having no problems with their respective halloumi supplies, so let’s all try and keep our heads, for now at least.

