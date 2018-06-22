National Kissing Day: 6 of the best spots around the world to take a selfie with your other half

In the age of technology and social media, it comes as no surprise that travel has become a whole lot more than just broadening your horizons and visiting somewhere new.

Nowadays, travelling to a new spot, for most people, comes with the responsibility of taking that striking selfie that’ll be sure to get at least a hundred likes.

As it’s National Kissing Day, here’s a peek at the six best spots around the world to take that perfect selfie with your other half.

1. Juliet’s House, Verona, Italy

This romantic tourist attraction in Verona is said to have once been the home of Juliet, and is known by the locals as ‘Casa di Giulietta’. Of course, Shakespeare’s characters were purely fictional, but are said to have been based real people. Although nobody really knows whether the Montague and Capulet families and their fiery feud did really exist in 14th century Verona, tourists flock to this 800-year-old house to touch a statue of Juliet for good luck in love.

2. The Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

Obligatory 🖤🥂🍾🇫🇷🎩#wheninparis #eiffeltowerselfie #touristy #happyplace A post shared by ashs9685 (@ashs9685) on May 8, 2018 at 7:31am PDT

OK, it’s a bit of a cliché but this iconic spot in the City of Love still attracts couples from all over the world. Either zip to the top of the tower completed in 1889, or pose for a picture at the bottom. Numerous proposals, first kisses and other incredibly romantic moments have taken place here over the decades. So, of course, it had to be on the list.

3. The Tunnel of Love, Klevan, Ukraine

Situated close to the Polish border, the Tunnel of Love is one of the most romantic spots in Eastern Europe. Looking like something straight out of a fairytale book, this green tunnel is a narrow railway line that has, over the years, become enveloped with trees, casting an other-worldly glow all along the track. Although it’s steadily attracting amateur photographers, it’s still a little off-the-beaten-track compared to more touristy destinations.

4. The Taj Mahal, Agra, India

#stop3 #agra #tajmahalselfie #india A post shared by Jennie (@jenn4057) on Aug 7, 2016 at 1:04am PDT

Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal, as a way to remember her forever, this incredibly well-preserved shrine was completed in 1648. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it attracts around 70,000 tourists a day – including many couples inspired by the building’s romantic origins.

5. The Love Sculpture, New York City, USA

This eye-catching sculpture, situated on the corner of 6th Avenue and 55th Street in Manhattan, was inspired by a 1960s pop art image by American artist Robert Indiana. It’s so popular, there have even been versions of the famous sculpture made in other languages and displayed around the world. If you’re visiting the Big Apple, you’d be silly to skip snapping a selfie at this iconic landmark.

6. Cliffs of Moher, Co. Clare, Ireland

One of Ireland’s most beautiful attractions, the Cliffs of Moher provide the perfect backdrop for a romantic selfie – a vast blue ocean, rugged cliffs and stunning greenery. Located on the western coast of Ireland, close to Shannon International Airport, the cliffs are easily accessible. The best time for a selfie here would be at sunrise or sunset.





© Press Association 2018