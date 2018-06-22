The appliances and utensils no homecook needs in their kitchen

Fitting out your kitchen? This lot can definitely be avoided.

Having a toaster and a kettle is arguably a non-negotiable right, but there are some kitchen utensils you can live without, no matter how shiny and appealing they might look on the shelf.

Here are a few that you can guarantee, if bought, will either languish on your work surface collecting dust, or be so frustrating to use, they’ll end up being thrown out of the window…

Waffle and tortilla makers

Go out for waffles, go out for tacos – don’t spend the rest of your life trying to wash up a waffle maker encrusted with dried batter. Or just get a griddle pan like a sane person – it’ll work just as well.

Meat shredding claws

Apparently these are a thing. While all very Wolverine, what’s wrong with getting two forks and just going for it instead?

A garlic crusher

These things are so annoying. You end up with more garlic in all the crusher’s nooks and crannies than in your dinner. A grater is far more effective.

A cherry pitter

Half the fun of eating cherries is trying to avoid breaking your teeth, and wrangling the pit out of your mouth with your tongue. If you want stoneless cherries, only the glace variety will do. Although pitters are quite mesmerising to watch in action…

Popcorn machine

Corn kernels, hot pan, put the lid on, shake until the popping sounds stop. Done. Who needs a machine taking up the whole sideboard?

Pasta maker

Be honest with yourself, it may look all curvy and elegant on your work surface, but are you ever going to whip up homemade ravioli when dried spaghetti is so handy? Leave it to the professionals.

Deep fat frier

Oh no, way too dangerous. Why risk it?

Salad spinner

Brilliantly retro and kitsch, but ultimately pointless, thanks to the dominance of bagged salad.

Apple slicer and corer

A clever idea in theory, but in reality, apples are tougher than you think. Just stick with a knife, or crunch your way through an apple with your teeth, as nature intended.

