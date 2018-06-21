Stumped by how to spend the longest day of the year? 5 weird suggestions from around the world

Today, June 21, marks the Summer Solstice with some bizarre celebrations planned across the globe.

How often have you yearned for extra hours in the day to do all those activities that seem to slip to the bottom of your ‘to do’ list? Well, now’s your opportunity on the longest day of the year, a date when sleep simply isn’t on the agenda.

But what’s the point of filling extra time with something boring and mundane?

Some places have discovered novel ways to celebrate the event – although some are more unusual than others…

1. Set fire to a barrel

Where: Norway

Summer evenings can still be a tad chilly around the Arctic Circle, so lighting giant bonfires is almost a necessity for pulling all-nighters. Although held a few days after the Summer Solstice on June 24 (John the Baptist’s birthday), the Barrel Bonfire ceremony – Slinningsbålet – is one of the biggest midsummer events in Scandinavia. Using wooden pallets, a tower is created and a burning barrel placed on top. For safety, you’ll find the towers next to lakes.

2. Do a downward dog

Where: New York, USA

(Kiwi.com/PA)

With all those extra hours to play with in a day, there’s no excuse not to have a good stretch. Yogis from all over the world come to perfom different disciplines at the Solstice in Times Square. Classes are free – although donations are recommended.

3. Place flowers on your pillow

Where: Sweden

Single ladies can have a stab at finding love on the longest day by placing flowers under their pillow before going to bed. Other celebrations include eating pickled salmon, herring and potatoes, and dancing around maypoles with floral a wreath on your head.

4. Watch a dragon boat race

Where: Shaoxing, China

(Kiwi.com/PA)

Eat noodles and lychee berries while watching a boat race in China’s Zhejiang province. In southwest Yunnan, people offer sacrifices to the sun and in many areas of southern China, people feast on lychee and dog meat as part of the celebrations. Public pressure, thankfully, looks likely to ban the eating of the latter.

5. Roar at a baseball game

Where: Alaska, USA

(AP/Nora Gruner/PA)

This year will be the 113th edition of a tradition which started with goldpanners in 1906. A baseball game is played in Fairbanks, 150 miles south of the Arctic Circle, without need for any artificial lights.

