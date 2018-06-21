Video: How to spot the signs of malignant melanomas

It's important to keep an eye on your moles, particularly over the summer months.

Today is summer solstice, the longest day of the year, and we’ve got a string of hot weather coming up too. That means sunshine, and lots of it.

While most of us are good at reapplying our SPF30, according to Boots, 80% of us never check our backs for signs of melanomas and skin cancer. But if you were looking, would you know what you’re supposed to be looking for?

Well, it’s simply a case of knowing your ABCDEs. These are characteristics and changes to your skin to be aware of and track, with the acronym standing for: A – asymmetry, B – borders, C – colour, D – diameter, E – evolving. Check out our video guide to each letter here…

