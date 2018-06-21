Lusting over the Love Island villa? Here's how to get the look at home

The hit series' couples and dramas may be addictive - but Gabrielle Fagan has fallen for the decor.

Tear your eyes away from the perma-tanned, ultra-toned singletons on TV’s Love Island for just a second, and you’ll notice the other star of the show this year… The villa in Majorca, where the dramas and blossoming (or bombing) romances are being played out.

“The most talked about reality TV show is back on our screens, but aside from the ever-changing couples and dramatic showdowns, Love Island’s also creating a talking point when it comes to inspirational interiors,” says Kasia Wiktorowicz, marketing communications manager for paint specialists, Valspar.

“The villa’s undergone a refresh for this year’s series, but returns with its staple pops of bright colours and tongue-in-cheek graphics. There’s a dominant colour theme of blue, pink and orange to offset the bright white walls of the holiday home, with a new staircase featuring the zonal paint trend.”

Inspired? Here’s how to transform your home into a sizzling hotspot for summer (love-triangles optional)…

Make a splash in the bedroom

‘Flamingoes in Pool’ Wall Mural, from £26 per square metre, Wallsauce (Wallsauce/PA)

Copy the villa’s bedroom decor, inspired by its pool, and conjure your own holiday vibe – although its technicolor effect is probably best avoided if you’re suffering from a hangover!

“The scheme reflects the villa’s Mediterranean setting, and these shades together create a cool, calming atmosphere with a touch of fun – just what’s needed with so many couples living under one roof!” says Wiktorowicz.

“To bring an element of Love Island to your home, Valspar has bright pinks like Lovers’ Secret, which you can team with pool-blue Tropical Tide, and orange Vitamin C, to emulate the fun and summery design of the villa without having to set foot outside of the UK.” Valspar Premium Blend v700 Walls & Ceilings paint range, is available from B&Q, from around £28 for 2.5L.

(L-R) Cocktails Neon Light, £70, Talking Tables; Sasha Turquoise Velvet Tassel Cushions, £28-£35, Ragged Rose; Wireworks Peggy Sue Wall Hook, £16, Naken Interiors; Porthole Picture Frame – Turquoise, £7.50, The Contemporary Home (Talking Tables/Ragged Rose/Naken Interiors/The Contemporary Home/PA)

Get into the love zone

Recreate the Love Island villa lounge area with your own Zania Corner Sofa in Cream, £1,988; Zania Corner unit, £420; Zania No Arm Unit, £290, and Zania Footstool, £299 (Rachel Joseph/ITV/PA)

This is the area for truly chilling, with a turquoise blue carpet mimicking the pool, and an inside/outside feel thanks to the AstroTurf panels on the walls. Ample seating is a must for snuggling, and a big corner sofa and units will ensure there are enough seats for getting cosy – or keeping your distance if you’re now wowed by someone’s charms.

(L-R) Seletti Studio Toiletpaper Plate, £32.50, Smithers of Stamford; Club Neon Pineapple Wall Light, currently reduced to £95 from £105, Alexander & Pearl; Poet Sofa – Luxor Teal Single Tone, £569.99, My Furniture; Studio Job & Seletti Mouth Neon Lamp Wall Light With Transformer, £249, Hurn & Hurn (Smithers of Stamford/Alexander & Pearl/My Furniture/Hurn & Hurn/PA)

Put passion into the patio

The garden area and pool at the Love Island villa has a relaxed vibe (Rachel Joseph/ITV/PA)

The pool and the patio are the settings for a parade of pecs and abs as the Love Island hopefuls strut their stuff, and the only kit that’s really needed is sofas, loungers and bean bags.

Love LED Neon Light Sign – Pink, £14.99, Boutique Camping (Boutique Camping/PA)

Plastered on the walls throughout the villa are memorable phrases from last year’s series, alongside stuff the islanders are likely to say as they banter. If you’re not up on Love Island lingo, from ‘melt’ (an idiot) to ‘grafting’ (working hard to get someone to like you), simply spell out your message with a straightforward ‘Love’ sign!

(L-R) Matte Neon Finish Pierced Metal Lantern – Pink or Orange, £36.50 each, Ian Snow; Panelled XL Bean Bags, from £34.99, Bean Bag Bazaar (as seen on Love Island); LED 2 Seater Sofa, £449.99, The Garden Furniture Centre; Pappelina Mono Rug – Grass Green, £70, Printer & Tailor (Ian Snow/Bean Bag Bazaar/The Garden Furniture Centre/Printer & Tailor/PA)

© Press Association 2018