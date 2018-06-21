On International Yoga Day, here are some amazing spots to do sun salutation on each continent

Just in case you want to do savasana somewhere a bit more serene than your local gym.

Happy International Yoga Day! It’s an opportunity to celebrate the physical and spiritual practice of yoga. Even though it is a deeply mental and internal discipline, it’s hard not to be inspired by your surroundings.

If you’re in a dingy studio with little light and the sounds of traffic rumbling in the background, it can be hard to feel truly zen – especially if you’ve already got so many other thoughts spinning around your head.

That’s why it’s hard not to feel pangs of envy when you see a yogi pop up on your Insta feed practising in a breathtaking environment.

In order to avoid feelings of jealousy (which are distinctly un-yogic), we’ve collected some of the most incredible spots for you to head to across most of the continents in the world. Sorry Antarctica, your yoga scene is yet to take off, so we’ll be looking elsewhere for our chaturangas…

Africa

Where? Om Yoga, Casablanca, Morocco

Why? Few things are more relaxing or centring than practising overlooking water, and the view from one of Om Yoga’s studios offers a range of different types of yoga, all overlooking the Atlantic coast. Not only are the views amazing, but the sea breeze should be pretty rejuvenating.

Details: You can try a week of unlimited yoga for 390dh (£80).

Asia

Where? The Yoga Barn, Ubud, Indonesia

Why? Bali is a yoga hotspot for a reason – not only will yogis love being close to nature and the wealth of vegan eateries, but there are some seriously incredible studios to visit as well.

The Yoga Barn is a serene spot right in the middle of bustling Ubud. The main yoga studio is essentially a huge open treehouse, built out of wooden beams and surrounded by green foliage.

Details: One class costs 130,000 Rp (£7).

Australia

Where? Yoga By The Sea, Sydney, Australia

Why? You’ll definitely see some trends on this list – we’re obsessed with yoga studios either in forests or overlooking water. Yoga By The Sea quite obviously falls into the latter category, and is an outside space with views of the famously picturesque Bondi Beach. If you’re enamoured with this spot, they also run classes outside at the slightly less famous but still utterly gorgeous Manly Beach.

Details: A drop-in to the Bondi location costs $27 (£15), and also includes access to the adjoining pools, sauna and showers.

Europe

Where? Silver Island Yoga, Greece

Why? Sure, you can’t just drop in for a yoga class on Silver Island, but you definitely won’t regret booking yourself in for a week-long retreat there.

It’s set on a privately owned island with rolling hills, blue waters and olive groves. The yoga sessions are held in an outdoor space, surrounded by trees with views of the Mediterranean Sea. The best thing is, there are only 10 yogis in each class, so distractions will really be at a minimum.

Details: A week’s stay for one person costs between €1300 and €1800, and includes two yoga sessions a day, accommodation and meals.

North America

Where? Sunset Yoga, Hawaii, USA

Why? This one is a no brainer – you get to do yoga while the sun goes down next to a beach in Hawaii. What could be better than that? The spot can be found at the eastern end of Waikiki, on the seaside in Kapiolani Park, so you are sandwiched between the sea and trees for optimum feelings of zen.

Details: Prices for a class start at $20 (£15).

South America

Where? The Yoga Forest, San Marcos la Laguna, Guatemala

Why? San Marcos la Laguna has become synonymous with yoga – even though it’s a tiny town on Lake Atitlan in the south of the country, it’s packed full of studios. It’s full of opportunities for retreats and drop in classes. Try out The Yoga Forest, where you can practice in a tropical forest with views of the lake and surrounding mountains.

Details: A class costs Q50 (£5).

