From Abu Dhabi to Salcombe - these hotels have been voted the best in the world

From Abu Dhabi to Salcombe - these hotels have been voted the best in the world19th Jun 18 | Lifestyle
Whether you want total opulence or really great food, there's something for everyone.
Most of us can only dream of staying in total luxury with acres of land, a state-of-the-art-spa and a Michelin-star restaurant, but you may want to add a few of these first-rate hotels to your wish list.
Luxury Lifestyle Magazine have announced the results of its 2018 readers’ travel awards for some of the most luxurious and opulent hotels in the world and the UK.
Here’s our pick of the winners…
Best in the world
Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi
With a whopping 394 rooms, it’s own white sandy beach and over 1,000 crystal chandeliers, the Emirates Palace is definitely grand. As for the decor, think marble and gold leaf, lots of domes and high ceilings. Guests are spoilt for restaurant choices in the grounds; there’s the award-winning Hakkasan, Italian restaurant Mezzaluna and the art-deco styled Le Vendome.
Best in Europe
The Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois, Switzerland
In the heart of the medieval town of Basel, on the Rhine River, is this beautiful, historic hotel. Founded of 1681, as an ‘inn for gentlemen’ and rebuilt as a hotel in 1844, it claims to be one of the oldest in Europe. Political leaders, famous writers and royalty are said to have stayed here, including the Queen, Charles Dickens and Napoleon.
And from the UK…
Best coastal hotel
Soar Mill Cove Hotel, Devon
This four-star getaway is set back from the sea in a wild-flower filled valley, on the edge of Devon’s South West Coast Path, near the pretty sailing town of Salcombe. It doesn’t look flashy from the outside – a single story stone building and inside it’s just as unpretentious – but with sea-facing rooms and huge windows, it’s all about the setting.
Best for food
Eckington Manor, Worcestershire
If it’s an English country house with excellent food you want, you can’t go wrong with rural Eckington Manor. The refurbished barn is cosy, full of character and charm, and puts food very high on the agenda. Husband and wife team Mark and Sue Stinchcombe run the kitchen and use the very best of British ingredients, and there’s a first-rate cookery school on site too.
Best spa hotel
Hoar Cross Hall, Staffordshire
For old school grandeur and a spot of indulgent relaxation, head to Hoar Cross Hall. The 19th century mansion is a Grade II listed building deep in the Needwood Forest near Lichfield, has 96 rooms, and formal gardens to walk around. But the real star of the show is the spa – with its 26-metre salt water pool, a heated hydrotherapy pool, a Nordic-style heat and ice suite and heated loungers.
Best for a romantic getaway
Langley Castle Hotel, Northumberland
What could be more romantic than a 14th century castle? Nestled in the Northumbrian valley of South Tyne, this castle hotel has grand rooms, huge fireplaces and 10 acres of scenic parkland to stroll through hand-in-hand. It’s decorated in a fittingly medieval style with portraits, tapestries and regal fabrics over four-poster beds. Coupled up guests can dine by candlelight in the restaurant or have cocktails in the drawing room.
Best for families
The Grove, Hertfordshire
Set in 300 acres of Hertfordshire countryshire, this five-star hotel has something for all of the family – an award winning spa, golf course and some interconnecting rooms specifically designed for kids, with toy boxes and bunk beds. You can send the kids to tennis camp or the junior golf course, and other activities include arts and crafts and meeting birds of prey. Or spend the day together with a family jaunt through the woodland trails on bikes or even segways.
