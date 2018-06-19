Video: How to make a 'crème de pêche mode' cocktail on National Martini Day

Impress your friends with this sophisticated creation.

If you like your drinks strong and your music Eighties, this new cocktail concoction might be for you.

With crème de pêches liqueur, dry vermouth and gin, this recipe, created by Hayman’s of London, isn’t for the faint-hearted, but it’s perfectly balanced with orange bitters and grapefruit.

It’s important to serve it in the right glass though – a retro coupette. Enjoy!

