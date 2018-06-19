Instagram model Erin McNaught on fitness, nutrition and juggling motherhood with a career

19th Jun 18 | Lifestyle

The mum-of-two speaks to Liz Connor about her love for HIIT workouts.

With two children, 170K Instagram followers and a full-time modelling career, it’s a wonder how Erin McNaught manages to fit it all in.

The 36-year-old Aussie, who is married to musician Elliot Gleave (best known by his stage name, Example), has one of the most coveted physiques on social media – which is no small feat when you consider that she gave birth to her second son, Ennio, in September last year (the couple also have three-and-a-half-year-old Evander).

Here, McNaught tells us about her fitness routine, post-pregnancy body, and how she fuels her weekly workouts…


How do you keep your amazing figure?

Brisbane I love you but you suck 😂🔥🔥🔥

“People want to know if there’s a quick way to do it, but the truth is that it’s probably a combination of a lot of different things. I’ve always been really into health and fitness; I raced mountain bikes for about 15 years competitively so I’ve always had really strong willpower when it comes to working out.

“I really enjoy the buzz I get from doing an intense workout and I’m not one of those people who goes to the gym and just does 10 minutes on the treadmill. When I go to the gym, I really go!

Today’s ‘Post ‘Anniversary Week’ back-on-the-wagon’ step workout! 🎉🍕🍔🍹🍾🍷🍩🎂🎉 After a week of overindulgence I decided I really needed to 💥STEP IT UP💥😜 All you need for this little HIIT burner is – you guessed it – a step! 😝 1. Crucifix squats (30sec each side): keep your arms raised while you squat then bring opposite elbow to knee as you step up 2. 180 degree flip box burpees (1 min) 3. Box taps (1 min) 4. Low box taps (1 min) – try and keep as low as you possibly can for this one! 5. Push ups (1 min) 6. Alternating karate lunges (1 min) – try and keep these as smooth as possible; feel free to add a backfist with your leading arm if you’re feeling feisty 💪🏽😜 💥 20 sec rest between exercises, repeat 3 times 💥 🎶 Steel Banglez feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr Eazi, Not3s – ‘Bad’

“I eat pretty well and I think a lot of staying in shape during pregnancy is in not succumbing to the whole ‘I’m eating for two’ mentality. That’s completely untrue – you don’t need all of those extra calories during the first trimester. For me, it’s all about being educated on health and fitness.”

Do you go to the gym every day?

“No, with two children, I’m lucky if I get to go two times a week at the moment, but I’m always outdoors when it’s not raining. I’ve got a double pram, which is quite handy because it means I can go for really long walks with my two boys. It’s great because I really like to keep active throughout the day.”

What are your favourite types of exercise to do?

Today’s KILLER 19 min HIIT sesh 💣 Trust me, 19 mins is MORE than enough! 💀💀💀 💥1 min fast shadow boxing/20 sec rest 💥 1 min long jumps/20 sec rest 💥 1 min med ball plank to single leg extensions (30 sec each side)/20 sec rest 💥 1 min med ball slam + squat/20 sec rest 💥 1 min hanging inverted row/20 sec rest💥 1 min long jumps/20 sec rest 💥 1 min burpee to box jump/1 min rest. REPEAT 😁 TIPS 🧐: Go for height THEN distance in the long jump, and land softly into a full squat with your weight over your heels – your knees will thank you!! ☝🏽In the burpee/box jump, you can substitute the box for a step if you don’t feel confident (or you did leg day yesterday 😂) ☝🏽 Do the med ball plank leg extensions sloooooowly 🐢(I didn’t – oops 😬🙈) Music 🎶: ‘The Answer’ – @example’s new single 😄😄😄 👉🏽 link in his bio 😎

“I pretty much only do high-intensity exercise. Some days I do HIIT for 15 or 20 minutes, and on other days, I’ll still do high-intensity workouts but with longer breaks in-between exercises. I’ll never do more than 30-40 minutes at the gym through.”

People were really in awe of your post-baby selfie on Instagram. How did you manage to get back in shape so soon after giving birth?

#38WeeksPregnant vs. #2WeeksPostPartum God I look so fresh in the preggo pic 😫😆😂😂 Look like I'm dying a zombie death in the PP one lol. Anyway. I'm posting these pics to show my #PostpartumJourney because I've had quite a few requests, and since I shared my entire pregnancy journey, I felt it's only fair to continue! This is not a 'progress' pic; I'm not saying what I'm doing is any better or any worse than anyone else's post-baby journey. It's my body, it is what it is! It's made two incredible little humans, and aside from a brief bout of mastitis (and obviously a lack of any restful sleep 🙄) it's been pretty damn good to me! I'm so glad I kept up my #PrenatalHIIT as it has definitely kept my whole body strong 💪🏽 Since Ennio's birth, I've been doing lots of walking (I started with short distances at first obviously) and have added some appropriate core work (pelvic tilts etc) to try and strengthen the muscles weakened by pregnancy but all in all I've been taking it pretty easy; my main focus ATM is on trying to catch up on sleep whenever I can! 😴😴😴 Happy mumma = happy babies!

“With the second pregnancy and birth, I actually was in better shape than the first time, and I can only credit that to the type of exercise I was doing while pregnant. The first time, I was still working out a lot but I was doing the wrong exercises core-wise; I found out later that they weren’t recommended in your second and third trimester.

“I suffered with diastasis recti, a condition which means your abdominal muscles separate slightly. With my second pregnancy, I was really aware of the potential for it to worsen, so I did a lot of research into pre-natal core work and I definitely think that had a lot of impact. I was still sort of squidgy afterwards, but I definitely felt a lot fitter than after my first pregnancy.”

Is it hard juggling motherhood with staying fit?

The cutest outfits are winter outfits 🦊

“It’s insanely hard. There are times where I haven’t been to the gym in two weeks, and it’s not a nice feeling, but at the same time, you have to prioritise your kids and your family. I go to the gym as much for my own sanity as for my own health, but if your children are ill, you can’t just leave them to go to the gym for an hour. it’s a constant juggling act – but that’s life.”

What’s your diet like?

Hair @_antonalexander Makeup @ana.fry.makeup Pout is all mine 💋😜

“I went dairy-free with both of my boys when I was breastfeeding, because they both suffer with dairy intolerances. I don’t eat a lot of dairy now, mainly through habit, but I know it’s still important to get enough calcium elsewhere.

“Aside from that, I eat loads of salmon and chicken – I do eat red meat but I try to limit it to once a week, but that’s more for ethical reasons. I still eat my fair share of junk food; I love to snack on biscuits, but I don’t go crazy.”

Do you and Example work out together?

“No, we’re horrible together! We used to try to, but I’m too bossy. Whenever I go to the gym with my husband I’m always correcting him, saying things like, ‘Stick your bum out’, or, ‘Pull your chest in’. He hates it!”

Do you take supplements?

McNaught says she tops up her nutrition plan with daily supplements (PA/Link Nutrition)

“I take pretty much every Link Nutrition supplement (linknutrition.com), they’re food-based so they don’t have any synthetics, fillers, binders or anti-caking agents. I love the Beauty supplement (£24.95 for 60 capsules) for my skin, Symbiotic 7 (£19.95 for 30 capsules) for my gut, and Brain Food (21.95 for 60 capsules) for making me smarter! I think looking after your mind is so important – it’s something that so often gets overlooked.”

