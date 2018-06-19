How to make two summery Pimm's Cups

Because it's that time of year when we celebrate Pimm's O'Clock.

There’s no other British drink that quite captures summer in a glass like Pimm’s. And with thirsty spectators warming up for the Wimbledon Championships, we thought it time to shed some light on how to make this fruity concoction like a pro.

When it’s made right, a Pimm’s tastes utterly delicious. But as with all simple cocktails, it’s easy to get it wrong for the silliest of reasons.

“When making a Pimm’s, don’t go overboard on mint – no one likes having a garden in their glass – or scrimp on the strawberries, and always make sure you’ve got enough cucumber and oranges. The garnish is the finishing touch to a perfect glass of Pimm’s,” says Elly Martin, senior brand manager at Pimm’s.

And with Pimm’s No 6 Vodka Cup being served alongside the original Pimm’s gin-based No 1 Cup for the first time at Wimbledon, we’ve sourced the exact ingredients so you can swing into action.

1. Pimm’s No 1 Signature Serve

(Pimm’s/PA)

Ingredients: 50ml Pimm’s No 1 Cup (£12 from £15, now until July 10, 70cl, Ocado), good quality lemonade, 2 sliced strawberries, 2 orange wheels/wedges, 2 slices of cucumber, 1 sprig of mint

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice. Add the Pimm’s, strawberries, orange and cucumber. Stir slowly and top with lemonade. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a paper straw.

2. Pimm’s No 6 Signature Botanical Serve

(Pimm’s/PA)

Making its debut at the tennis championships this year, Pimm’s No 6 Vodka cup was originally launched in 1964 as the sixth expression in the Pimm’s range.

Light and crisp on the palate, with vibrant notes of citrus fruit and freshly cut herbs, it was deisgned as the perfect accompaniment to oysters.

But if oysters aren’t your thing, pair a Pimm’s No 6 cup with strawberries or a cucumber sandwich – perfect for a British summer’s day and just how it will be served at Wimbledon.

(Pimm’s/PA)

Ingredients: 50ml Pimm’s No 6 Vodka Cup (£23, 70cl, Harvey Nichols), botanical tonic water (we recommend Fentiman’s), a ribbon of cucumber.

Method: Fill a high ball glass with ice. Add the Pimm’s, top with tonic and stir slowly. Garnish with a ribbon of cucumber.

