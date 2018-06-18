Got World Cup fever? Here's how playing more football could benefit your health

If you’ve managed to catch any of this year’s World Cup, you’ll know one thing – footballers have some of the best physiques in sport.

While the likes of Neymar, Messi and Vardy might make running up and down a 100-yard pitch look effortless, taking on a 90-minute game is certainly no easy feat; football is actually one of the most physically challenging endurance sports going.

Brazil’s champion player Neymar (PA/Nick Potts)

If watching England take on Tunisia has you itching to kick around a ball with your friends, there are plenty of good reasons to throw down your jumpers and set up some goalposts in the park.

Football counts towards the NHS’ recommended amount of aerobic activity per day, and playing it regularly can reduce your risk of certain chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

Here are just a few more health benefits of the beautiful game:

1. It’s good for your heart

The average football player runs a whopping 5 to 7 miles in a game. With very little time for rest, football is a brilliant cardiovascular workout – all that running, jogging and kicking increases your breathing rate along with your heart rate to channel more oxygen to your hard-working muscles. The effort pays off in the long run though, by strengthening the heart, burning calories and reducing blood pressure.

2. It increases your stamina

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on Jun 15, 2018 at 5:52am PDT

Football is an endurance sport. If you haven’t played in a while, you’ll likely spend your first game panting for breath and praying for the whistle, but as time goes on, you’ll soon build up what’s known as your aerobic capacity – the ability of the heart and lungs to get oxygen to the muscles to improve athletic performance. Having the strength to run for 90 minutes non-stop comes from hours of practice clocked up on the pitch.

3. It builds muscle strength

Football is a full-body exercise, with pretty much every muscle group engaged during a match. Strength is required to tackle, strike, defend, pass and jump for the ball, working the arms, chest, core and legs. Because of the large array of muscles involved in football, players build up muscle strength across their entire body.

4. It’s good for your brain

The brain is concentrating on spinning several different plates during a football match. As well as chasing the ball, footballers need to make quick decisions about who to pass to, when to strike and how to avoid collision. Cognitive skills are sharpened through testing the brain in new ways, which encourages the neurons in our brain to make new connections. Regularly playing football also increases coordination, as well as boosting concentration.

How to get started

Football is the most popular sport in the world, so it shouldn’t be hard to find a local team to join. To find a club near you, check out your national body’s club finders in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

If you don’t fancy committing to a weekly schedule, you could always head to the local park on a sunny day with your friends and start your own informal tournament – as with any sport, you can take it as seriously as you like!

© Press Association 2018