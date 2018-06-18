These Tunisian snacks will keep you well-fed during the England World Cup game

Watching the match tonight? Get in the football spirit with foods from our opposing team's cuisine.

So, England play Tunisia in the World Cup tonight. While obviously Harry Kane and co are hoping to win, we thought it’d also be a good chance to tuck into some Tunisian grub.

Here are few ideas for some mid-match foodie pick-me-ups…

Mechouia

This is generally considered a side dish, but makes a great dip for salted crisps and pitta. Grill a handful of tomatoes, an aubergine, a bulb of garlic, two to three peppers and a couple of fresh chillies until their skin blisters and blackens, and the flesh inside goes soft. Leave to cool before skinning the veggies and mashing the flesh together with salt, pepper, olive oil, and a sprinkling of ground coriander and ground caraway seeds. Tunisians often top it with slices of boiled egg or a spoonful of tinned tuna.

Makroudh

A cross between a cake and a fried biscuit, makroudh are super sweet treats reminiscent of classic fig rolls. They involve stuffing a semolina dough with a date and orange flower water paste, before being shaped into diamonds and deep fried for a crisp finish. Obviously, deep frying is a bad idea when pre-England game nerves are kicking in, so we reckon you’re best off buying these in.

Shakshuka

Although eaten across the middle East, it’s argued that shakshuka was actually invented in Tunisia. Sure, it’s a baked egg breakfast dish (chuck onions, pepper, chilli and tinned tomatoes into an ovenproof pan, crack in four eggs and bake until set, then add coriander), but kick off is at 7pm – you’re not going to have time to make a proper dinner. Throw this in the oven, then stick it on the coffee table in front of the telly and let everyone dig in – sorted.

Brik

Pronounced “breek”, these are filo pastry pockets of goodness, much like samosas or turnovers. They’re traditionally filled with a combination of onion, harissa, parsley and tuna (tuna appears to be beloved in Tunisia), which all cushion a raw egg, that, once the brik’s been deep fried and cut into, leaves you with a golden puddle of rich yolk. Serve with a wedge of lemon. They’ll certainly soak up any (hopefully celebratory) booze.

© Press Association 2018