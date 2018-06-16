Could this cool new gadget be the solution to long layovers in airports?

A new sleeping pod will provide passengers with a private place to sleep.

There are fewer things duller in life than wasting time sitting around in airports – especially when all you want to do is lie down and fall asleep. Hotel day rooms can be pricey and most lounges don’t allow people to kip for longer than half an hour, meaning the only option is finding a corner on the floor to bed down.

But all that is about to change with the new Airpod…

What is it?

(Airpod/PA)

Essentially a sleep capsule, these self-contained pods are likely to start popping up in airports from autumn. The idea is that they will provide a private area to relax, sleep or work without having to leave the airport.

How does it work?

(Airpod/PA)

The pod features an ergonomically designed seat that converts into a bed, free high-speed WiFi, air conditioning and air purifiers, power sockets (USB/electricity), luggage and personal belongings storage, and information about flight status.

Who came up with the idea?



Slovenian businessmen Miha Meolic (COO) and Grega Mrgole (CEO) saw a gap in the market and a need for sleeping solutions in airports. And we’re pretty sure lots of passengers would pay for a sleeping pod at an affordable price.

© Press Association 2018