From cooking with his mum to putting out fires, here are Aldo Zilli's food memories

Zilli has a few stories to tell - these are the ones that stick in his mind.

Aldo Zilli has had quite the culinary journey. From growing up in a small town in central Italy to owning a number of restaurants in London’s West End and appearing in various TV shows, there’s little the seafood supremo hasn’t done.

But what were the biggest highs and lows along the way? We chatted to him about the kitchen milestones he’ll never forget.

Aldo Zilli manning an onion stall in Borough Market (Edmond Terakopian/PA)

Aldo’s earliest memory of food…

“Spending days on end in my kitchen at home with my mum, making things from scratch. She’d get a lot of beans and soak them the night before, and then cook them and make it into a soup with pigs – we had a lot of pigs. That’s where pasta fagioli came into my life.

“I’m the youngest of nine – cooking for nine children and one very difficult husband every day, lunch and dinner, couldn’t have been easy, especially if you had no money.”

His ultimate kitchen disaster…

“I once had a fire at my restaurant, Zilli Fish Too in Covent Garden [now closed]. I had to shut the kitchen a nine o’clock during service for 160 people. That was a serious disaster – it was a financial and kitchen disaster!”

His culinary high moment…

“Winning an accolade for best restauranteur, which was voted for by people in the industry including Gordon Ramsay and Raymond Blanc. That was in 2000, which was also the year I met my wife.”

