It's Eid al-Fitr - here are some of the traditional dishes Muslims will be tucking into

Spoiler alert: most of them will appeal to those with a sweet tooth.

Friday is the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, which means Muslims all over the world are celebrating the end of Ramadan. And what better way to mark the end of a month-long fast, and other abstentions, than with eating?

Eid is a three-day bonanza of delicious food and spending time with friends and family. Eid al-Fitr literally means “the feast of the breaking of the fast” in Arabic, so here are some of the classic dishes you could be finding on the tables of Muslims worldwide.

Maamoul

It’s worth noting there’s a lot of geographic variation in what Muslims eat. In countries like Syria and Lebanon, maamoul is often enjoyed during Eid. It’s a type of shortbread cookie stuffed with various treats, like dates and pistachios, and covered in icing sugar.

Sheer khurma

Eid al-Fitr is often known as “Sweet Eid” because many of the delicacies eaten are very much on the sugary side.

Sheer khurma is no different – it’s a sweet milk-based dish with vermicelli, which tends to include almonds and dates. It’s one of the most widespread and popular of the Eid dishes.

Ras malai

Next up on our list of Eid dishes that your cholesterol won’t love (but you will) is ras malai. This dessert is popular in India and Pakistan, and is made up of balls of sweet cheese flavoured in cardamom that are cooked in sugar syrup and milk, and often topped with pistachios.

Lapis legit

One of the countries with the largest Muslim population in the world is Indonesia, so it’s unsurprising that many of these Eid dishes come from there. One is lapis legit, an Indonesian interpretation of a traditional Dutch layer cake. It’s a dessert with lots of thin layers (therefore taking a lot of time and effort to make), with added spices like cardamom and clove.

Ketupat

Ketupat is another Indonesian dish, but a savoury one. It’s also eaten in countries like Singapore and Malaysia.

It’s a type of rice dumpling – it’s unusual because the rice is cooked inside a diamond-shaped pouch of woven palm leaves. To eat it, the palm leaves are removed and the dumpling inside is cut into slices.

Bolani

Sure, bolani is the kind of dish that’s eaten all year round (as are many on this list), but it is particularly enjoyed during Eid.

Bolani is from Afghanistan and is a thin type of stuffed bread. It tends to have a vegetable filling of potatoes and lentils, and is served with yoghurt.

Baklava

Baklava is probably one of the few items on this list most people will have heard of. It’s a very sweet and sticky Turkish treat made up of layers of filo pastry with a filling of nuts, all held together with syrup or honey. Sure, it’ll cause a spike in your blood sugar, but it’s totally worth it.

You xiang

Muslims in China will likely be enjoying you xiang. This is a very simple side dish – a round dough fried in oil. It tends to be eaten as an accompaniment to soup or rice dishes.

Kuih

Kuih is a type of bite-size dessert popular in Malaysia. The most striking thing about this treat is that it comes in a variety of bright colours, from vibrant pinks to electric blues.

Even though the colours might be out-there, the recipe isn’t – it’s a fairly simple type of steamed cake.

