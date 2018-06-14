5 daddy cool days out ideas for Father's Day

From building campfires to swanning around Mayfair, these activities will give him a day to remember.

What do you buy the man who has (almost) everything? Memories are worth far more than bottles of aftershave or pairs of cashmere socks, so invest time and money in planning a special day out for your dad on June 17.

Here are a few ideas to get you started…

1. Best for… sophisticated dad

Where: DUKES hotel, London

The streets of Mayfair are filled with dapper gentleman, and for a weekend your dad can be one of them. A special day package from DUKES hotel – available on June 16 – provides all the elements required. For starters, he’ll be treated to a luxury shave and whisky cocktail at Truefitt & Hill, one of the finest barbers in the capital. Next up is a steak lunch at the hotel’s GBR restaurant, followed by a shopping spree at Gieves & Hawkes and a chance to learn about the Savile Row tailor’s royal connections through a guided tour of their small museum. Best of all, sons get to come along for the ride, too. Tickets for the event cost £175 from Eventbrite.

2. Best for… outdoor dad

Where: Cherryburn, Northumberland

(Chris Lacey/National Trust/PA)

Even the most practical fathers can learn something new, and this half-day bushcraft course (10am-2pm) provides an opportunity to sharpen survival skills. Along with learning how to build a campfire, dads can glean tips on cooking over an open fire. There’s also a chance for families to get involved in team-building exercises. The activities will take place in the grounds of Cherryburn, artist and naturalist Thomas Bewick’s birthplace in the Tyne Valley, on June 17. On top of standard admission charges, tickets cost £10.

3. Best for… foodie dad

Where : Studland Bay, Dorset

(Arnhel de Serra/National Trust/PA)

Should the good weather hold out, a trip to the beach would be an ideal way to spend Father’s Day. Studland Bay will be holding a family BBQ (12-3pm), costing £10 for adults and £8 for children. After gorging on burgers and grilled veggies, walk along the sandy beaches as the sun hovers above Old Harry Rocks and the Isle of Wight. If you’re feeling really energetic (and competitive) hit the beach volleyball courts at Shell Bay. Normal admission charges apply.

4. Best for… tea and cake dad

Where: The Cottage in the Wood, Malvern

Who said afternoon tea was strictly a feminine affair? This smart hotel overlooking the Severn Valley will be serving a masculine version of the British classic, with savoury snacks including pork and stilton sausage rolls, smoked haddock croquettes, a black pudding scotch egg and steak tartar Yorkshire pudding and horseradish. Don’t worry, though, the sweet stuff hasn’t been forgotten; there’s also a serving of chocolate and ale cake. Afterwards, take part in a beer tasting session with the experts from local Malvern brewery The Friday Beer Company. Costs £22pp, accommodation from £55pp (two sharing) including breakfast.

5. Best for… quirky dad

Where: Coughton Court, Warwickshire

If he fancies a flutter and has a sense of humour, the River Arrow’s annual duck race is a perfect choice. Pick a numbered duck (£2) and watch from the bridge as it paddles below. There are prizes on offer, although win or lose, it’s a guaranteed laugh. Throughout the day, other traditional family games are staged and classic cars are on show. Standard admission charges apply.

© Press Association 2018