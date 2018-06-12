Spin injuries are on the rise - here's how to stay safe

Group cycling exercise classes have never been so popular, but new reports claim more of us are getting injured.

If you’re not a Spin fanatic, you’ll almost certainly know someone who is.

As exercise classes go, they’re one of the most popular, and it’s easy to see why. Challenging, fun and efficient – you can burn hundreds of calories in just one session.

“They offer a higher-intensity workout than many other classes, with the added components of a slightly clubby environment and some of the most dynamic teachers in the industry,” says fitness expert Laura Williams (laurawilliamsonline.co.uk).

“Then there’s the tech. Many spin classes now offer scoreboards, so you can compare everything – from heart rate to resistance level – with the cyclist next to you. Meanwhile, virtual landscapes beamed up on huge screens transport you from a dark studio in Dalston to the Dolomites, in one swift swipe.”

It’s not all lycra and love, though. Spin fans are reportedly suffering from exertion-related rhabdomyolysis (or rhabdo) – a condition that causes muscles to breakdown. It causes the release of myoglobin, a protein that stores oxygen in your muscles, into the bloodstream. If you have too much myoglobin in your blood in can cause kidney damage.

One study published in the Journal Of The Norwegian Medical Association noted an increase in the number of reported cases of exercise-related rhabdomyolysis at hospitals across Norway, and apparently the same thing is happening here.

Don’t cancel that class just yet, though. You can still sign up for spin – you just need to ensure you stay safe. Here’s how:

Watch your competitive streak

You need to go at your own pace – especially if you’re new to this type of exercise.

“If you frequent a class that beams your performance onto a screen for the whole class to see, try and take it with a pinch of salt. Feeling like you’re flagging behind because your stats don’t match your neighbour’s isn’t the same as actually flagging behind,” says Williams.

Always cycle with a qualified instructor

“Rhabdo’s not exclusive to spin classes,” she adds. Running a race, burpee-ing your heart out to the latest celeb fitness offering in your front room, or not hydrating correctly all pose a similar risk. At least with spinning, you have a trained instructor keeping an eye on you.”

Listen and follow instructions

“Listen to the instructor’s description of how you should be feeling,” advises Williams. “When he or she’s encouraging you to go for a ‘7/10 climb’, stick to it. Don’t make up your own rules and ramp it up to a 9/10.”

Know your body

“If you’re being screamed at to ‘go harder, faster and dig deeper’ when you’re already going to the max, find a new class,” she says. “If the instructor can’t tell you’re already going to the max, they need to go back to fitness school. We’re all trained (most of us, anyway) in telltale signs of exertion, outside of heart rate – and any decent instructor will have one eye on your pupils, as well as your intensity effort and cycling form.”

Hydrate, rehydrate and snack well

As a golden rule, Williams urges spinners never to train on empty, or cycle when you’re dehydrated, so make sure you’re fuelled up ahead of a class. And, specific to rhabdo, never push it if you’ve recently had either a bacterial or viral infection.

