Mums praise new RCM breastfeeding advice saying women who bottle feed should be respected too

And the NCT say women 'receive unacceptable levels of judgement' around how they choose to feed their child.

While it’s very much agreed that breastfeeding has tons of health benefits for babies, all too often new mums are judged if they don’t breastfeed, can’t breastfeed, don’t breastfeed ‘enough’, breastfeed in public, breastfeed for ‘too long’… sometimes it feels like women just can’t win.

Now the Royal College of Midwives, in the UK, has updated its advice to stress that new mothers should be given appropriate support if they make an informed decision to bottle feed. The RCM has also acknowledged that some mothers struggle to start or carry on breastfeeding, and says the decision is a woman’s right.

Chief executive Gill Walton says: “The RCM believes that women should be at the centre of their own care and as with other areas of maternity care, midwives and maternity support workers should promote informed choice.

“If, after being given appropriate information, advice and support on breastfeeding, a woman chooses not to do so, or to give formula as well as breastfeeding, her choice must be respected.”



What’s with all the judgement?

Welcoming the new approach by #RCM #breastfeeding as a new mum I felt under so much pressure when feeding my son,there was no discussion about bottles not even when I was hallucinating due to exhaustion I was told to carry on — Larry Malone-Holmes (@happyas86) June 12, 2018

Mums and dads took to Twitter to share stories of feeling judged because they were bottlefeeding. Some said they were made to feel inadequate because they struggled to breastfeed, or guilty if they gave up, and on a practical level, that little or no advice on bottle feeding was given during antenatal classes.

“Women experience unacceptable levels of pressure and judgement however they feed their babies – from family, friends and sometimes people they hardly know,” says Sarah McMullen, head of knowledge at parenting charity NCT.

“Mums who breastfeed their babies often feel pressurised and constrained about whether, where, how often, and how long they do so. Similarly, mothers who use formula milk often feel judged or guilty too, particularly if they previously planned to breastfeed.”

The NCT say they “wholeheartedly support” RCM’s updated guidance on nursing. “It’s unacceptable that mums who decide to bottle feed should be shamed or made to feel guilty or like failures for not breastfeeding, and this has to change,” says McMullen.

Why some women don’t breastfeed

New mums need support. Breast may be best, but not all mums want or can breastfeed. I couldn't years ago, even though tried, but asking for formula because daughter incredibly hungry met with judgment and criticism. Not a moral failing. #breastfeeding — Henrietta M Ross (@hettimross) June 12, 2018

“Many women find breastfeeding difficult,” says McMullen, adding that concerns often include not being able to produce enough milk or pain and discomfort when feeding. “This can be a really miserable experience.”

She adds: “Sometimes women don’t get the support they need, or decide that breastfeeding isn’t right for them. Sometimes women simply don’t want to breastfeed or aren’t able to.”

The support that’s available



Mumsnet founder and CEO Justine Roberts says the RCM is “absolutely right” to pinpoint the need for more resources for postnatal care, and in particular the need for better support for infant feeding.

“Women who want to breastfeed tell us that they often need more support and specialist advice, and parents who use formula can feel unsupported too, especially when it comes to safely making up formula, and establishing skin-to-skin feeding and bonding,” says Roberts. “Midwives need to be reassured that they can give good, compassionate advice without having to worry that they’re contravening professional or hospital policies.”

I'm a huge believer in breastfeeding but delighted to see RCM recognising some women struggle. My son ended up in hospital cos I was discouraged from formula-feeding to supplement my inadequate supply. No-one benefits from that. — Rosa Silverman (@RosaSilverman) June 12, 2018

The NCT say they want mums (and dads) to feel prepared and supported whatever their circumstances or decisions. “Our breastfeeding counsellors offer practical and non-judgmental support postnatally, which can make all the difference to women’s feeding experiences – however they feed their babies.”

For those who aren’t breastfeeding, there are two options for formula milk – preparing powdered formula yourself, or using ready-to-feed formula (less chance of infection, but more expensive).

There is step-by-step advice on the NCT website about how to select and prepare formula milk safely, including boiling water to no less than 70C to kill germs that may be present.

But the UK has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world

@BBCNews women should get equal support whatever their choices – end of. But sad day for #breastfeeding when there is so much media coverage of RCM policy change – we still have one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world! — Claire Gebbett (@CGebbett) June 12, 2018

The new RCM guidelines still say that babies should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of their life (if it’s possible) in line with the World Health Organisation’s advice.

While the response to the new RCM advice is positive, some are pointing out that it’s important to remember the UK’s low breastfeeding rates. A study published in the Lancet in 2016 found that 81% of mothers in the UK tried breastfeeding, but only 34% were still breastfeeding at six months and 0.5% at 12 months – compared to 23% in Germany, 56% in Brazil and 99% in Senegal at a year.

While breastfeeding for longer is much more common in developing countries, the UK has lower rates than the rest of Europe and the US, where 49% of women are still breastfeeding at six months and 27% after a year.

As a breastfeeding peer supporter, I was trained to support all infant feeding choices – paced bottle feeding is so important, for example. We ‘just’ need to be careful that breastfeeding is always recognised as the biological norm. Fed is not best – fed is the bare minimum. — Gill Nowell (@GillyNowell) June 12, 2018

Research has found breastfeeding can have long-term health advantages, with children less likely to develop diabetes or become obese later in life.

Whatever your personal decision though, let’s have less judgement and more support – being a new mum is hard enough!

For more information in Ireland, you can visit breastfeeding.ie





