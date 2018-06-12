Gorilla numbers are on the rise: 5 places to see primates in the wild

A new census reveals the population of mountain gorillas is increasing. Sarah Marshall recommends some of the best places to see them.

In an era of mass extinctions, the future of wildlife on our planet can seen glum. But there are some rays of hope in the darkness, proving that conservation efforts really can make a difference.

On June 1, results of a new mountain gorilla census were revealed, showing numbers of the endangered species are on the rise. In a study of the transboundary Virunga Massif, an area covering parts of the DRC, Rwanda and Uganda, 604 individuals were counted – an increase from 480 back in 2010.

Combined with the 400 mountain gorillas recorded in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in 2011, it brings the total estimated population to 1,004. Another census was launched in this area in March, meaning the world’s total population could come in even greater before the year is out.

Numbers are finally rising (Thinkstock/PA)

Tracking gorillas, or any of the other great apes, is an awe-inspiring experience. If you want to enjoy close encounters with our primate relatives, try these trips…

1. Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Mountain gorillas can be found throughout the Virunga Massif, a chain of volcanoes spread between Rwanda, Uganda and the DRC. According to the last census, there are 880 of the endangered animals remaining, and Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park (where Dian Fossey conducted her research) is one of the best places to track them. Remember the footage of David Attenborough rolling around with baby gorillas? It was shot here.

Treks range from short jaunts to several sweaty, uphill hours, depending on where your allocated habituated gorilla family is residing (there are 10 different groups), although everyone has a strict one hour with the animals. Rwanda’s conservation efforts are commendable, but last year’s doubling of permit prices (now $1500 US dollars each) makes this a luxury experience.

How to do it: Volcanoes Safaris (volcanoessafaris.com), who operate one of the most beautiful lodges in the national park, offer a 4-day Virunga Safari from $5584 US dollars, including a gorilla trek and golden monkey trek. Flights extra.

2. Bwindi, Uganda



A cheaper alternative is neighbouring Uganda, where gorilla permits are $600 US dollars. The same one-hour rule applies, although treks through the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest can be tougher. There are 11 families suitable for tourists to visit, and a new gorilla habituation programme allows visitors to spend a full day following the animals ($1500 US dollars) – although sightings aren’t necessarily at such close range. If you’ve fallen in love with Rwanda’s wonderful volcanic landscapes, head to Mgahinga National Park, which is right on the border and shares the same setting. However, there’s only one habituated family here and they have been known to disappear across the border.

How to do it: As part of their Jane Goodall Collection of holidays endorsed by the world renowned primatologist, G Adventures (gadventures.co.uk) offer a 9-day Uganda and Gorilla Overland escorted group tour from £1555pp, including a gorilla trek in Bwindi. Flights extra. Various dates.



3. Sabah, Borneo

An orangutan in Sepilok Rehabilitation Centre (Renato Granieri/PA)

In 2016, orangutans were upgraded to critically endangered on the ICUN Red List, which means, sadly, they’re one step away from extinction in the wild. The primates can be found across Borneo, an island divided between Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. Sightings are guaranteed at the Sepilok Rehabilitation Centre in Sabah, where the animals gather twice daily (10am and 3pm) at an open-air feeding platform.

A great place for wild encounters is the Danum Valley or the Kinabatangan River, where tourists can explore by boat, often sighting pygmy elephants. Deforestation and loss of habitat caused by the development of palm oil plantations is the primary cause for the orangutans’ decline. Unfortunately, scientists estimate they could disappear within a matter of years if drastic action is not taken.

How to do it: Exodus Travels (exodus.co.uk) offer a 13-day Borneo Wildlife Adventure escorted tour from £2349pp including flights. Various dates.



4. Kibale, Uganda

Chimps grooming in Kibale (Renato Granieri/PA)

We share 98.5% of genes with chimps, and their dexterity for using tools is remarkably human. Several groups in Uganda have been habituated, with the highest concentration in Kibale National Park, but viewing these meat-eaters is much more challenging than tracking gorillas. Permits cost from $100-150 US dollars, depending on the season, and a full day chimp habituation experience (where you get to shadow researchers for a day) costs $220 US dollars. Chimps tend to move quickly through the trees, so be prepared for a workout!

How to do it: Natural World Safaris (naturalworldsafaris.com) offer a 11-day small escorted group Uganda tour combining a gorilla trek with chimp trek for £5995pp, excluding park fees and international flights. Departs September 2018.

5. DRC



Bonobos in the DRC (Thinkstock/PA)

The peace-loving cousins of chimps and our closest relatives, bonobos are herbivores, who famously resolve disputes by having sex. Led by a matriarch, they are remarkable creatures, as anyone lucky enough to spend time with them can testify.

Seeing these primates is an expensive and complicated exercise, as one of the only places where wild bonobos can be found is the Lomako Forest Reserve in the DRC, where few operators go. A recent outbreak of Ebola means many have temporarily ceased visiting. Bonobos can also be seen at the Lola Ya Bonobo Sanctuary in Kinshasa, close to safer, neighbouring Republic of Congo, which is more accessible – although FCO advisories still apply.

