Ask a counsellor: 'How can I make my boyfriend and my father get along?'

“My dad has never liked my boyfriend. In the first few months of our relationship, things gradually went from bad to worse between the two of them, until my boyfriend had a furious row with my father about me and basically threw him out of our flat.

“That was three years ago, and they have avoided each other ever since – and when I say avoid, I mean they have not said a single word to each other. I had thought that things would eventually calm down between them, but both still seem determined to never make contact again.

“I’ve told my boyfriend that everything is fine with my parents, but he still gets stressed. I don’t know how much longer I can deal with the need to tiptoe around these two.

“I’m tired of always having to arrange things so they never talk or meet, and now my boyfriend has suggested that we start a family. In truth, I would love to, but the thought of children being exposed to this toxic atmosphere does make me hesitant. What can I do?”

“This is tough on you and I’m amazed that you’ve been able to mediate between these two for so long. I also think that you’re right to be concerned about starting a family.

“You haven’t said what caused the original argument about you. However, as you say that things are now fine with your parents, I assume that you’ve long since forgiven your father and, if you can, why can’t your boyfriend?

“I suggest you make a start by talking about this with him and explain that you’d love to start a family, but that you are worried. Tell him it’s exhausting having to constantly tread carefully around him and your father, and that the only person being hurt by this is you. Then ask if he’s prepared to try to get along better with your father.

“You should also consider having a similar conversation separately with your parents. Emphasise that you love them, but that you also love your boyfriend, and that this situation is hurting you. You might also consider asking your mother to put some pressure on your father if she is willing.

“With all of them, make it clear that you are not expecting them to suddenly become the best of friends. All you want from them, at least initially, is to get along a little better and behave courteously when they are together; not just for your sake, but for your children too, when you have them.

“Finally, if they can’t or won’t change, you may have to accept that they might never get along and, in some families, this is simply the way things are. If this ends up being the case, please keep in mind that none of this was your fault and that you’ve tried your best to resolve the problem.

“You also shouldn’t have to worry about deliberately keeping them apart. If they meet by accident, so be it. You never know, it might just get them talking again.”

