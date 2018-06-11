Diabetes Week: Meet the cyclists inspiring people with the condition to embrace exercise

Think you can't be a pro athlete with diabetes? Team Novo Nordisk are proof that's not the case.

With cycling now so popular, the sight of Lycra-clad pelotons passing through parts of the UK is nothing unusual. But this week, if you happen to spot a group of cyclists sporting blue jerseys, you might want to take a closer look.

They might be some of the Team Novo Nordisk riders taking part in ‘Pedal for 7’, a seven-day UK tour to coincide with Diabetes Week (June 11-17) – and what they’re doing is pretty major.

The team of pro-riders is made up of 16 athletes from around the world – and all of them have diabetes. Emblazoned across their jerseys are the words ‘Changing diabetes’ and they’re on a mission to inspire, educate and empower anybody living with diabetes, as well as the role exercise can play in managing both type 1 and type 2.

Team Novo Nordisk was co-founded by American Phil Southerland who, diagnosed with type 1 as a child, discovered that cycling was not only something he loved doing and was pretty good at, but proved really helpful in keeping his blood sugar levels in check – vital for people living with the condition.

Type 1 diabetes is the form of the condition where the pancreas stops producing insulin as a result of the body’s own immune system attacking healthy cells by mistake. It can develop at any age and has no links with lifestyle or being overweight and requires lifelong treatment, including daily blood glucose monitoring and insulin injections.

But type 1 has often been viewed as something that means people will probably need to be cautious around exercise, or their potential as athletes or sportspeople would be limited.

Southerland set out to change this, rallying a team of all type 1 diabetic riders to enter Ride Across America in 2006. That year, they defied expectations by proving themselves as serious contenders, going on to win the gruelling 3000-mile race in 2007, 2009 and 2010. Southerland teamed up with Novo Nordisk, who make diabetes medicine, and Team Novo Nordisk was born – now a global collection of nearly 100 athletes from over 20 countries, including cyclists, runners and triathletes in their pro and development squads.

The team might be living proof that type 1 doesn’t have to dampen athletic potential – but Team Novo Nordisk doesn’t just exist to inspire pro athletes.

They’re determined to change perceptions of diabetes in general, and help encourage and empower anyone living with type 1 or 2 diabetes to embrace physical activity and its benefits.

During Pedal for 7, a number of Team Novo Nordisk riders will be joined by health professionals plus amateur cyclists who have diabetes, as they pass through various UK towns and regions, covering 553 miles throughout the week.

Days one and two at the weekend saw them ride from Sunderland to Masham, and then onto Rochdale. The next stops will be Stoke-on-Trent, Worcester, Newport, Reading and Newbury, before completing the tour in Oxford on Friday June 15. If you don’t get to spot them however, you can follow along on their Instagram.

Pedal for 7 is now in its second year, and 27-year-old rider Sam Brand, from Isle of Man, is representing the UK.

“Pedal for 7 is a fantastic event because it gives us, the professionals, the opportunity to ride alongside other people living with diabetes and the healthcare professionals that are so key to their lives,” says Brand, who was diagnosed with type 1 at the age of 10, and started out as a triathlete before focusing on cycling, and joining the Team Novo Nordisk development squad in 2016.

The #Pedalfor7 squad has kicked off day 3! And today @SamNBrand joins the team today as they leave Rochdale. Stay tuned for photos in today's gallery! #DiabetesWeek pic.twitter.com/2DH8M91V07 — Team Novo Nordisk (@teamnovonordisk) June 11, 2018

“From a rider’s perspective, the route takes in some stunning UK countryside, so it’ll be a real pleasure to ride. It’s also a route that will offer a challenge to pros and amateurs alike. For me personally, it’s a real pleasure to be involved because the UK is my home and I’m proud to be the flying the flag for Team Novo Nordisk as the first UK rider.”

Around 3.7 million people have now been diagnosed with diabetes, according to Diabetes UK. The vast majority (around 90%) have type 2, the form of the condition that tends to develop later in life when the body becomes ‘insulin resistant’ (or can no longer use the insulin it’s producing effectively) or stops producing enough insulin. It’s closely associated with a number of lifestyle factors, including obesity and being overweight, an unhealthy diet and lack of exercise and smoking. People with a first-degree relative with type 2, plus people of South Asian or African-Caribbean descent can also be more at risk.

.@teamnovonordisk uses the bike to #inspire others to find their courage and strength. Join us in celebrating @UN #June3WorldBicycleDay and help us inspire! 👉https://t.co/YVAW95bhGl pic.twitter.com/CPRAuQcUEg — Team Novo Nordisk (@teamnovonordisk) May 27, 2018

While type 2 doesn’t tend to be associated with the same immediate serious health threats as type 1 – where blood glucose levels can fall or rise to dangerous levels resulting in a potentially life-threatening coma – both types of diabetes can lead to serious complications if not well managed. These include blindness, organ damage and nerve damage, heart disease and foot and leg ulcers that sometimes result in amputation.

This plays a big role in why diabetes accounts for 10% of the NHS’ annual budget (£10bn) – but it’s believed that around 80% of this figure is down to complications that can be prevented with good diabetes management.

To find out more about Team Novo Nordisk, visit teamnovonordisk.com

