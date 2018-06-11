On what would have been her 171st birthday, who was Millicent Fawcett?

The activist campaigned tirelessly throughout her life for women to get the vote.

Leading suffragist Millicent Fawcett was born on June 11, 1847, and her birthday has been honoured with a Google Doodle.

2018 is a significant year, as it is the centenary of the Representation of the People Act. This gave the first women the right to vote (those who were over 30 and owned property), and was a milestone Fawcett played a big part in bringing to fruition.

(Google Doodle/PA)

In April a landmark statue of Fawcett was unveiled in London, and all in all it’s a significant year for Fawcett’s legacy. But who was she? Here’s everything you need to know about the activist and writer.

What was her background?

A portrait of Fawcett at Tate Britain (Philip Toscano/PA)

Fawcett was born in 1847, the eighth of 10 children. You might recognise the name of one of her sisters, Elizabeth Garrett Anderson – the first woman to qualify as a doctor in the UK.

Fawcett was educated at a boarding school in London. She was 19 when her path into activism was really kick-started, after hearing a speech by the MP John Stuart Mill and becoming inspired to join the fight for women’s suffrage.

In 1867 she married the radical MP Henry Fawcett, but was sadly widowed at the age of 38.

What was her contribution to the women’s rights movement?

Uplifting day processing with thousands of women & girls to mark 100th anniversary of enfranchisement of some women and working class men. Still much to do to achieve equality but important to mark progress #PROCESSION2018 @fawcettsociety pic.twitter.com/ktNVe3bppT — tanyajoseph (@tanyajoseph) June 10, 2018

Fawcett’s campaigning began early on – when she was 19 she started gathering signatures for the first petition for women’s suffrage, even though she was too young to sign it herself.

From then she tirelessly campaigned for women’s rights, and was president of the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies between 1907 and 1919.

Fawcett spent much of her time writing and speaking on these issues, and was key in founding the all-female Newnham College at Cambridge University.

It’s worth noting that Fawcett was a suffragist, not a suffragette – she believed in peaceful protest, and had a much milder stance than the likes of Emmeline Pankhurst and Emily Davison.

Fawcett (to the left of the banner) takes part in a 1913 pilgrimage to Hyde Park (PA)

Even though she didn’t agree with their approach, Fawcett still held admiration for the suffragettes. After Davison threw herself under King George V’s horse and died in 1913, Fawcett made a speech where she uttered the now-famous words: “Courage calls to courage everywhere.”

After the First World War, Fawcett did see some of her hard work pay off. In 1918 women over the age of 30 were given the vote, and in 1928 voting rights were extended to all women over 21. This is when women finally had equal voting rights as men, and Fawcett was in parliament to see the historic bill pass. She died a year later, aged 82.

What’s her legacy?

Fawcett’s statue was unveiled in April of this year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In 1953, The London Society for Women’s Suffrage was renamed The Fawcett Society in her honour. While in February this year she won a BBC Radio 4 poll for the most influential woman of the past 100 years.

You have voted suffragist Dame Millicent Fawcett as your ‘most influential’ woman of the past 100 years #r4today pic.twitter.com/8F9VAsXFqn — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) February 6, 2018

In April a statue of Fawcett was also unveiled in London’s Parliament Square. This was momentous as it was the first statue of a woman in the square, as well as the first done by a woman – it is the work of Turner Prize winner Gillian Wearing. The statue is of Fawcett holding up a banner emblazoned with her iconic words: “Courage calls to courage everywhere.”

Fawcett didn’t just campaign for women’s rights, but will be remembered for her activism in other areas too – she also protested the Boer War and supported the abolition of the slave trade.

