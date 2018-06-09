Video: How to pimp your G&T for World Gin Day

9th Jun 18 | Lifestyle

Go on, treat yourself.

95d664f7-e88c-4bea-b88d-a9944b305cd0

Sometimes, nothing beats a balloon glass full of ice, gin and tonic and topped off with a slice of lime. But today is World Gin Day, so a classic G&T just won’t do.

In honour of the occasion, we teamed up with London distillery ambassador for Hayman’s Gin, Tim Homewood, to bring you a seasonal and summery twist on the much-beloved cocktail.

So, go grab a punnet of strawberries and get your cocktail shaker out to make the perfect Elsanta Fizz…

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Holly Willoughby and 'silver fox' Phillip Schofield make CORRIE cameo

Holly Willoughby and 'silver fox' Phillip Schofield make CORRIE cameo
TWLEVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

TWLEVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month
[WARNING] Met Éireann have just issued a status orange weather warning for THESE 15 counties

[WARNING] Met Éireann have just issued a status orange weather warning for THESE 15 counties

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

SuperValu and Centra issue URGENT recall over SERIOUS safety fears

SuperValu and Centra issue URGENT recall over SERIOUS safety fears
Weather warning in place as nation braces itself for another DRAMATIC change in weather

Weather warning in place as nation braces itself for another DRAMATIC change in weather
Sons of Anarchy actor Alan O'Neill dies aged 47

Sons of Anarchy actor Alan O'Neill dies aged 47
Comedian Michael McIntyre admits it had been 'touch and go' whether to perform

Comedian Michael McIntyre admits it had been 'touch and go' whether to perform