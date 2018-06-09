Video: How to pimp your G&T for World Gin Day

Video: How to pimp your G&T for World Gin Day9th Jun 18 | Lifestyle
Go on, treat yourself.
Sometimes, nothing beats a balloon glass full of ice, gin and tonic and topped off with a slice of lime. But today is World Gin Day, so a classic G&T just won’t do.
In honour of the occasion, we teamed up with London distillery ambassador for Hayman’s Gin, Tim Homewood, to bring you a seasonal and summery twist on the much-beloved cocktail.
So, go grab a punnet of strawberries and get your cocktail shaker out to make the perfect Elsanta Fizz…
