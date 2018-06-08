As Pippa Middleton gives up jogging, we ask an expert if it's safe to jog while pregnant

Pippa has confirmed her pregnancy, and revealed she had questions about how exercise could affect her baby.

Pippa Middleton is pretty well known for her love of exercise. As well as competing in multiple cycling and skiing events, the 34-year-old socialite and writer has previously told-all about her gruelling weekly fitness regime.

In her column for Waitrose Weekend, Middleton revealed she works out three to five times a week, “be it a 30-minute run, an hour’s walk or a good game of tennis.”

But now she’s pregnant, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister has spoken out about fears she has around working out during her first trimester.

Pippa Middleton is a big fan of running (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Middleton, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, wrote that she’s given up her beloved jogs around west London, but is working on her abs to make sure she can fit into her “old favourite jeans” after the baby is born.

“This being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered,” she wrote in her Waitrose column. “I wanted to know things like — would I strain if I served in tennis? Are all strokes of swimming safe?

“I stopped running – not because I read it was unsafe, just because I rather liked the idea of giving my body and growing baby rest from pavement pounding.”

Pippa Middleton after completing the British Heart Foundation’s 40th London to Brighton Bike Ride (Matt Alexander/PA Wire)

If your preferred type of exercise is to get out for a sweaty 10K, you might have similar worries about how your running might affect your baby.

So is it wise to give up running during pregnancy, or can you continue to work on your PB well into your third trimester? We asked Ben Fletcher, a fitness and conditioning expert from Push Doctor, who says…

“It’s actually a good idea to do a manageable level of exercise during pregnancy. This will keep you healthy, improves energy, mood, sleep and will make for an easier pregnancy. It can also help with the recovery after giving birth. The recommended guidelines for exercise during pregnancy is 150-minutes per week. However, if you are new to exercise, it is important to start slowly.

“Don’t push yourself too hard, particularly if you weren’t a big runner before. You should slow down as you get nearer your delivery date – listen to your body and your doctor. The rule you’ll hear most often for pregnant runners is, that if you can’t hold a conversation while you run, you’re doing too much.

“You should also take extra precautions to look after your health and your developing baby. Stick to flat surfaces and avoid uneven terrain where you might trip, slip or fall down. Don’t run in hot weather either, as you may get dehydrated.

“With regards to running, it is important to take a common-sense approach and listen to your body. Early on in your pregnancy, running should be okay, however, you should start to reduce the volume and intensity in your second trimester. Opt for aerobic activities that are lower impact, for example walking, cycling and swimming.

“Here are some of my top considerations to take when exercising during pregnancy:

– Do not get too hot and over heat

– Make sure you are drinking plenty of water

– Don’t try to or expect to hit any personal bests

– Training time between 30-45 minutes

– When exercising you should be able to hold a conversation

– Exercise should not leave you feeling exhausted, rather is should leave you feeling energised

“If you are unsure about anything, be sure to contact your GP or midwife.”

How to get back into training after you give birth

Fletcher says: “When you decide to start running again, it’s important to bear certain medical factors in mind. Your muscles, ligaments and joints may be weaker than they were before you became pregnant.

“In particular, it may be easier to cause a stretching or twisting injury. If you notice excessive postnatal bleeding, this is another sign you’re doing too much, too soon.”

© Press Association 2018