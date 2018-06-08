Everything you need to know about Kamila Shamsie, who has won the Women's Prize for Fiction

She has scooped the award for her modern day adaptation of Antigone.

British Pakistani author Kamila Shamsie has been awarded the prestigious Women’s Prize For Fiction for her novel Home Fire.

The award used to be known as the Orange and then the Baileys prize, and celebrates women’s fiction from all over the world.

One of the judges called Home Fire a book that speaks “for our times”. It’s Shamsie’s seventh novel – here’s everything you need to know about the writer, her adaptation of Antigone, and the prize itself.

What’s her background?

*Drumroll please* We’re thrilled to announce that the 2018 #WomensPrize winner is Kamila Shamsie with Home Fire 🎉 pic.twitter.com/BklJ5LSNS2 — Women's Prize (@WomensPrize) June 6, 2018

Shamsie grew up in Karachi, and moved to London in 2007. She eventually gained British citizenship in 2014, and writes regularly about the hostile environment than many immigrants find in the country.

She comes from a literary family – her mother, Muneeza, is a writer and critic.

Shamsie published her first novel, In The City By The Sea, when she was 25 in 1998. She has been nominated for the Women’s Prize For Fiction twice before (in its different iterations), as well as being longlisted for the Man Booker prize and shortlisted for the Costa novel award.

What’s Home Fire about?

Home Fire is Shamsie’s seventh novel. She was originally approached to write a play – a modern reworking of Antigone – but she eventually preferred to write prose.

Antigone is one of the Theban plays by Sophocles. It follows a young girl who is forced to make a decision between obeying the king of Thebes or the law of the gods when faced with burying her brothers – one of whom is termed a traitor and the other a hero.

Home Fire features Aneeka, an orphan who finds herself in a similar dilemma and stuck between two siblings – her brother Parvaiz has gone to join ISIS, and her sister Isma who tells the police where he has gone.

Thank you! I was handed the idea – Jatinder Verma from Tara Arts suggested the idea of a contemporary re-working of Antigone. I was intrigued enough to re-read the play and quickly saw how it could become a story of London (and Syria and America and Karachi) today. https://t.co/QS78NwuM5C — Kamila Shamsie (@kamilashamsie) May 22, 2018

Vogue calls it: “Antigone in the age of ISIS.”

Sarah Sands, chair of the judges, said that “in the end we chose the book which we felt spoke for our times”.

She continued: “Home Fire is about identity, conflicting loyalties, love and politics. And it sustains mastery of its themes and its form. It is a remarkable book which we passionately recommend.”

What themes does she regularly write about?

Shamsie often writes about the Muslim experience. Many have pointed out how foreshadowing Home Fire is – it features a home secretary from a Muslim background before Sajid Javid was appointed in the role.

She also explores the differences between countries like Pakistan and the US or UK – take her 2000 novel Salt And Saffron, which followed Aliya returning to Karachi and adjusting to life after studying in the US. This work, like much of Shamsie’s writing, is preoccupied with ideas of identity.

Many of her novels are set in Pakistan, with the backdrop of the country’s political turbulence. Global politics is also a huge factor in Shamsie’s writing – take Burnt Shadows, which opens after 9/11 in Guantanamo Bay.

What about the prize?

Our brilliant #WomensPrize shortlisted authors line up for their photocall with an hour and a half to go until the 2018 winner is announced! pic.twitter.com/b4KErbobwh — Women's Prize (@WomensPrize) June 6, 2018

There were four other authors on the shortlist, including Jessie Greengrass for Sight and Elif Batuman for The Idiot.

Shamsie follows in some prestigious footsteps, as previous winners include Zadie Smith, Lionel Shriver and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. She has been awarded £30,000 for her win.

Author Kate Mosse co-founded the prize in 1996 in a bid to give female writers more recognition.

© Press Association 2018