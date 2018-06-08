How to help our blue planet on World Oceans Day by becoming a citizen science tourist

A whopping 71% of the earth’s surface is covered in water, yet we know more about space than what lurks beneath the surface. One thing that is clear, however, is the fragility of our blue planet. Plastic pollution and climate change are threatening species in all our seas and oceans.

Today marks World Oceans Day, encouraging us to stop for a minute and consider how our actions can impact on the watery environment around us.

Travelling to different locations allows us to marvel at marine wonders, but now a number of tour operators and resorts are giving guests the chance to actively contribute to change. If you’d like to give something back to the ocean, try one of these citizen science holidays.

Polar Latitudes, Antarctica

The polar regions are home to some of the most fragile marine ecosystems; these are areas where the effects of climate change are felt first. Guests travelling on expedition cruises with Polar Latitudes in Antarctica, can help contribute to important research through a number of activities. On shore they can help count the number of seabirds as part of a census, and from the ship they are encouraged to photograph whale flukes as part of the Happy Whale project which helps scientists gain a fuller picture of whale distribution and migration. More unusual undertakings include collecting salp samples and observing cloud formations – both ways to determine cliamte change.

An 11-day day Antarctic Peninsula Express trip costs from US$8,995pp. Flight extra.

Atlantis Paradise Island, Barbados



(Atlantis Paradise Island/PA)

One of the Caribbean’s top holiday resorts, Atlantis has the world’s largest open-air marine habitat with 14 lagoons and 8 million gallons of salt water. It also has an on-site dolphin sancuatuary and animal rescue-rehabilitation centre. A new five-day summer programme offers children (ages 10-14) an opportunity to become junior aquarists and marine mammal specialists through a series of educational marine activities. They’ll have a chance to visit the resort’s online Coral Reef Nursery and Fish Hospital, feed sharks and stingrays, and find out how rescued Hurricane Katrina dolphins are being looked after.

The courses run on various dates until August and costs £905 with a portion donated to Atlantis Blue Project Foundation.

Four Seasons Resort, Koh Samui, Thailand

(Four Seasons/PA)

Keen snorkellers can get involved with a new project launched to protect marine wildlife living in the Gulf of Thailand. The Coral Conservation Project has been set up in association with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), and guests staying at the Four Seasons Koh Samui can get under the surface for a look at what’s going on. In-house marine biologists Sarocha Pakeenuya (Pla) and Benjawan Sansittisakunlird (Benji) can guide snorkelling trips, which are also suitable for children, and explain what work is being done to protect the reefs.

A one bedroom villa costs £700 per night and reef discovery sessions cost £25.

© Press Association 2018