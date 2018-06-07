6 times model Iskra Lawrence has been our body positive hero

The activist from Wolverhampton is on a quest to help us love ourselves.

Iskra Lawrence is at the forefront of the burgeoning body positive movement of models and influencers using their platform to preach self-love and acceptance.

Lawrence’s latest step in her journey for world body positive domination is her own documentary series called The Mirror Challenge With Iskra.

It’s a new kind of makeover show – instead of changing people’s appearance, Lawrence is trying to help them overhaul their issues with body image and self love. She told Teen Vogue: “We’re not giving people a personal trainer or a special diet, I’m just helping them think differently.”

This is by no means the first time the 27-year-old model has inspired us to love and accept our bodies a bit more – here are other times she’s been our hero.

1. She’s frank about her struggles

Even though she’s a beacon of confidence now, Lawrence is clear that it hasn’t always been this way.

She often discusses how she was dropped by a modelling agency when she was 15, and her subsequent struggles with eating disorders and an obsession with fad diets.

As hard as these experiences might be to talk about, Lawrence is making a point – she was miserable when she hated her body and was trying to make herself look a certain way, but she’s a lot happier since learning to love her figure.

2. She set up her own wellness website

Earlier this year Lawrence launched EveryBODY with Iskra. It’s a health and wellness platform that goes against all other diet and fitness plans you normally see. Her aim is not to get people to lose weight, but rather fall in love with food and fitness, which in turn will hopefully help you love your body more.

3. She’s waging a war against Photoshop

Lawrence is vocal about one of the most toxic things in the fashion industry and on Instagram – retouching. She’s leading by example, by showing off her curves and cellulite in pictures on Instagram, and also taking part in a campaign for underwear and swimwear brand Aerie that is dedicated to not using Photoshop.

4. She’s helping the fashion industry be more inclusive

Fashion is an incredibly exclusive industry, and is often seen to be only for those that fit into society’s unrealistic expectations of beauty.

However, Lawrence is working to make fashion for all. She helped launch Runway Riot – an online resource for women of all shapes and sizes (and yes, that means those who are above sample size).

She’s also opening up conversations around terminology – she doesn’t like to be labelled “plus size” because she doesn’t want to be categorised by size over anything else.

5. She keeps it real about the fakeness of Instagram

Lawrence is definitely aware of how toxic Instagram can be – pictures of perfection are pushed on people, and that can be detrimental for your mental health.

That’s why we love that she keeps it real in posts like this, and stresses how much of Instagram is highly curated. Lawrence sets a good example of surrounding yourself with positivity, listening to more marginalised voices, and remembering every so often that Instagram isn’t always real.

Also, we’re always going to love how proud she is of her cellulite.

6. She isn’t afraid to make a statement

Last but not least, how could we forget the time Lawrence stripped down on the New York subway? Not only was it incredibly brave, but she made an incredibly pertinent point – you don’t have to look like the magazines tell you to, all you need to do is love your own body on your own terms. That’s something we can definitely get on board with.

© Press Association 2018