It's NOT just women that struggle with baby weight - first time dads are 'piling on 1 stone 5 lbs'

Being a new mum is no easy task. As well as dealing with sleepless nights, yo-yoing hormones and the sheer exhaustion of giving birth, many first-time mothers feel the pressure to also get back into the gym and quickly lose the weight they put on during pregnancy.

But apparently it’s not just mums who battle with post-baby pounds as a new study has revealed that men who become fathers experience weight gain too.

Figures suggest that new dads typically pile on 1 stone 5 lbs in the first year of fatherhood – which is approximately the same weight as a car tyre and more than double the weight of the average baby boy in the UK.

The research, which was conducted by slimming company LighterLife Fast, found that half of men put on weight in the first year of fatherhood, with one in 10 gaining more than two stone.

The reason? Well, it’s all down to a shift in priorities. Of the 1,522 dads polled, the average father had just one and a half hours of free time per day. The men quizzed said that this resulted in them doing less exercise, quitting sports teams and not having enough time to prepare healthy meals.

Unsurprisingly, 57% of dads stated that sleep had become their top priority in their first year – coming ahead of spending quality time with a partner, socialising with friends and even sex.

Even though some celebs are embracing a fuller figure these days, this change to men’s waistlines can have a dramatic effect on their self-esteem.

The researchers found that body confidence plummets in new dads, with a third (32%) saying they felt less body confident since becoming a father – a figure that rises to a shocking 51% for those under the age of 29.

Much like new mums, over half (52%) stated that their stomach had become their least favourite body part since having children, with a small minority (7%) saying that they’re even too self-conscious to take their shirt off during sex.

The good news for guys who are nailing fatherhood is that dad bods are totally in fashion at the moment (check out @that_dadbod_tho for proof), and we’re all for embracing your body type, whatever it may be.

And hey, you’re of doing a great job looking after a new baby, so treat yourself to that extra slice of pizza.





