Taking medicine abroad could cause you a real headache - here's why

The FCO has launched a new campaign to advise travellers on what medications they can take into certain countries.

Accommodation, weather and clothes are common concerns when planning a trip. But how many of us think hard about what medicines to take on holiday? Even if your travel First Aid kit is minimal, it’s worth checking medication laws before embarking on an adventure – it could save you a real headache.

The Foreign and Commonwealth office (FCO) have launched a new Travel Aware safety campaign, urging Brits who take medication to research the medication laws of the country they are visiting.

“We know how awful it would be for people to go on holiday and have their medication taken away at the border, or to get there and not find what they need because it isn’t produced in that country,” says Su Crown, head of consular communications and engagement at FCO.

The campaign is a response to the booming interest of travellers in far-flung destinations. “A lot of people are looking further afield, places like Sri Lanka or the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia. You should see the world, but make sure you prepare in advance to have the best trip possible,” advises Crown.

According to recent FCO statistics, only one third (33%) of British people look for advice on prescribed medication before travelling, and even fewer, only one in five, check the local laws on non-prescription medication. In contrast, 75% of British people check the weather and 59% plan their holiday wardrobe.

“No one wants their holiday to be spoilt by unexpected or unforeseen restrictions when travelling abroad. Whilst your local UK pharmacist can advise on what medication you need and how best to manage it whilst away on holiday, it’s important to also check what restrictions are in place for different countries,” says Michael Wong, a pharmacist from Lloyds Pharmacy.

Here are some of the countries where carrying common medications could pose a problem…

Singapore – Bringing sleeping pills, anti-anxiety pills or strong painkillers into the country requires a licence. You must apply for one at least ten working days before your arrival. Oral dental gums and medical chewing gums such as nicotine gums are forbidden.

Japan – Vicks Inhalers are banned, along with certain medicines for allergies and sinus problems, cold and flu medication containing pseudoephedrine and some painkillers containing codeine.

Costa Rica – You should only take enough enough medication for the length of your stay, with a doctor’s note to confirm that this is the right amount.

Indonesia – Many prescription medicines such as codeine, sleeping pills and treatments for ADHD are illegal.

China – Tourists should always carry a doctor’s note with any personal medicine.

For more information, visit the FCO’s Foreign Travel Checklist.

