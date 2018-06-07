International Tourette's Awareness Day: What is the condition and how does it affect the brain?

It's a neurological disorder that many people don't know a lot about. Mariana Marques finds out more.

Today marks International Tourette’s Awareness Day, where charities will raise awareness for the condition with online campaigns.

Tourettes Action is encouraging people to get moving and set themselves a physical challenge throughout the month of June, stirring up conversations around Tourette’s.

The aim is to inform and clarify common misconceptions about this atypical disorder, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the Tourette’s syndrome?

Do you want a world where #Tourette Syndrome is understood and accepted? Then please help us raise our voice by joining the #movefortourettes challenge in aid of #Tourettes awareness day on the 7th June. Register your place today! @Caspar_Lee https://t.co/CfUsUscsnF pic.twitter.com/PT9auXAkBM — Tourettes Action (@tourettesaction) June 4, 2018

Tourette’s syndrome (TS) is an unusual genetic disease most known for involuntary behavioural and physical tics. A 2005 study found that up to 1% of children aged 5-19 years have the condition in varying degrees of severity. The first symptoms appear in childhood, usually between the ages of 5 to 9.

What causes it?

There isn’t much scientific evidence on what really causes the disorder. However, it is thought to be related with brain abnormalities – specifically an imbalance in the function of neurotransmitters, dopamine and serotonin. Some structures in the parts of the brain appear to be different in people with TS.

Disorders such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can be co-occurring conditions and are deeply connected with TS.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms include both physical and vocal tics. The physical tics can involve eye blinking, shoulder shrugging, grimacing, twirling, whereas vocal tics include grunting, producing animal sounds or whistling.

Emma Campbell is the mother of Charlie, a 9-year-old diagnosed with TS, and says: “His physical tics at the minute are head shaking, he does that a lot and that gives him a lot of headaches, which makes him very stressed.”

Getting diagnosed

There isn’t a specific test to detect TS. However, if you have had several of the common TS tics for around one year, your GP may refer you to a specialised doctor, such as a neurologist, to make a firm diagnosis.

A tic might appear suddenly and last only for a few weeks or months, in which case you wouldn’t be considered as having the disorder.

Can people with TS control their tics?

#Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month is May 15 – June 15. We’re joining @TouretteAssn in raising TS awareness for those impacted by the condition. Visit https://t.co/NVeC7xiT2j to learn more about Tourette Syndrome. #TouretteAwareness #ThisIsTourette pic.twitter.com/5zFEgbZ6aA — AbideTx (@AbideTx) June 1, 2018

Tics are involuntary and hard to control. They are preceded by a premonitory urge, compared to the need to itch or sneeze, that can be distressful. People with TS feel the need to perform a tic multiple times in order to reduce this urge.

Some children might suppress their tics when at school, but they are more likely not to at home.

Is there a cure for it?

#Tourettes is a spectrum condition.The boys in #TourettesFamily are at the extreme end with their symptoms. The more complex the symptoms, the further away from the social "norms" these individuals are perceived to be. TS is specific to the individual,everyone with TS is unique. — Tourettes Action (@tourettesaction) May 2, 2018

There is no cure for TS. Most people who have the syndrome do not need any treatment, and can learn how to control tics with the help of a specialist. The most common treatment involves behavioural therapy to reduce tics and manage emotional stability.

Medicine can be used in instances where the tics are more severe or visibly harmful.

How does it affect people?

My brother has Tourette’s Syndrome. So many people don’t realize that it isn’t just vocal ticks that people have that people often imitate. They are human beings that have ticks individual to them and making fun and various forms of stress can make it worse — Katie (@yourfankatie) May 27, 2018

Most tics aren’t harmful to the person’s general health. However, things like head shaking can cause stress, anxiety and headaches. Anger, stress and exhaustion are also common characteristics of the disorder.

Children with TS can be easy targets for bullying at school. Campbell says: “People with this syndrome get easily left out, can have no friends and hear a lot of negative remarks.”

What are the most common misconceptions?

#Tourette Syndrome: Tics are just the tip of the iceberg. This illustration is now available for download in Spanish, French and Chinese. Visit https://t.co/fndksJrRcM to download! pic.twitter.com/jnEDTY8Vuo — Tourette Association (@TouretteAssn) April 4, 2018

There’s a lack of understanding amongst teachers, doctors and the general public. A lot of people think that those with TS are prone to swearing. This is one of the possible vocal tics, but only 10% of people with the syndrome do it.

Campbell says: “Parents are the best help and support network especially with something that is not very well known like Tourette’s.”

You can join the movement on Facebook and other social media platforms to help spread awareness.

© Press Association 2018