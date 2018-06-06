Excited about the new Jurassic World movie? 5 great places to find dinosaurs in the UK

With the new film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom released in cinemas today, dinosaurs should be on everyone’s agenda.

They may have died out millions of years ago, but it is still possible to find traces of their existence in rocks and even on beaches. Best of all – you don’t have to travel far, because the UK has some of the best dinosaur fossils and prehistoric-themed attractions in the world.

1. Isle of Wight

Dino footprint at Brook Beach (Isle of Wight Tourism/PA)

A short ferry ride from Portsmouth or Southampton, the Isle of Wight is a great destination for dinosaur-related activities, with fossils of 25 different species found here. Attractions include the Dinosaur Isle Museum, filled with life-size dinosaur models and real skeletons of the giant reptiles which roamed those lands millions of years ago (£5 for adults and £4 for children). You can also take a stroll and dig for fossils on Brook Beach on the west coast of the island.

2. The Jurassic Coast, Dorset



A girl trying out an excavation activity at the museum (Dinosaur Museum/PA)

The Dinosaur Museum in Dorchester opened in 1984, and is a fantastic place to see life-size models and fossils (£8.50 for adults and £6.50 for children). It also holds fun events for children such as puzzle afternoons and dino hunts. Set along the Jurassic Coast, it’s also in the pefect location for fossil hunting. The beautiful 90-mile-long stretch between Devon and Dorset has treasures dating back 185 million years.

3. The National History Museum, London



A dinosaur’s skeleton at the National History Museum (Georgi Tinkov/PA)

Amidst the hustle and bustle of London is one of Britain’s best free attractions – The Natural History Museum. On display is the first fossil ever found from a Tyrannosaurus Rex, the big carnivore depicted in the Jurassic Park movies. It also has a full Iguanodon, the first species described as a dinosaur, and the skull of a Triceratops. In addition, you can also visit a hall dedicated to the history of the planet and how it was formed.

4. Isle of Skye

Tridactyl footprint found in staffin this weekend Posted by Staffin Dinosaur Museum on Monday, May 22, 2017

Around 170 million years ago, the Isle of Skye was part of a smaller subtropical island far closer to the Equator. Visitors can explore traces of dinosaurs, including 50 recently discovered tracks, some as big as a car tyre. Visit the Staffin Dinosaur Museum to book guided tours of footprint trails (£2 for adults and £1 for children), which feature the smallest footprints of dinosaurs ever found. Access depends on the level of the tide and the time of the day.

5. Roarr Norfolk





Roarr Norfolk is a park where children and adults can meet life-size dinosaurs along a trail. Other activities include the Predator High Ropes, with the world’s first parallel sky rails, a pool and a restaurant to catch your breath when you’re no longer being chased by Tyrannosaurus Rex. Tickets cost £14.95 for adults and £16.95 for children.

