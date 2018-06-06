Salad Cream is considering changing its name and people are NOT happy

6th Jun 18 | Lifestyle

Fancy some Sandwich Cream instead?

It’s been called Salad Cream since 1914, but now Heinz are potentially re-branding the tangy condiment and switching its name to Sandwich Cream…

The logic makes sense – after all, according to Heinz, only 14% of people who buy the stuff actually use it on salads these days, and as far as we’re concerned, a fish finger sandwich isn’t complete without it.

However, trade magazine The Grocer says part of the possible change is also due to Heinz’s desire to appeal to ‘younger shoppers’, while Joel Hughes, UK sauces brand build lead at Kraft Heinz, told the BBC: “There are consumers now who haven’t grown up with the brand in the household and just don’t know about the iconic zingy flavour or what to eat it with.”

This re-brand could see the sauce better reflect how we actually use it, but that doesn’t mean people like change…

Although some people are rather enjoying the drama…

While others can’t really see what all the fuss is about…

In some quarters, the real question is not whether you agree with a name change, but how you actually go about using Salad Cream…

Or not…

So far, no name change has been finalised, but an announcement from Heinz is set to be made in September.



© Press Association 2018

