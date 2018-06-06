Salad Cream is considering changing its name and people are NOT happy

It’s been called Salad Cream since 1914, but now Heinz are potentially re-branding the tangy condiment and switching its name to Sandwich Cream…

The logic makes sense – after all, according to Heinz, only 14% of people who buy the stuff actually use it on salads these days, and as far as we’re concerned, a fish finger sandwich isn’t complete without it.

However, trade magazine The Grocer says part of the possible change is also due to Heinz’s desire to appeal to ‘younger shoppers’, while Joel Hughes, UK sauces brand build lead at Kraft Heinz, told the BBC: “There are consumers now who haven’t grown up with the brand in the household and just don’t know about the iconic zingy flavour or what to eat it with.”

This re-brand could see the sauce better reflect how we actually use it, but that doesn’t mean people like change…

Just heard the news that #Heinz is changing the name of ‘salad cream’ to ‘sandwich cream’. This is not okay with me. I feel attacked. 😒 — Sam Willey🏳️‍🌈 (@SamWiseSW) June 5, 2018

Will always be salad cream to me, sandwich cream doesn’t sound right 😂 — Trebor (@Trebor_1872) June 6, 2018

@KraftHeinzCo I know you Americans don’t really get us here in the UK, but we love #saladcream not sandwich cream. Do NOT change the name. #youvebeenwarned — WelcomeEmry (@Nickt2531) June 5, 2018

Sorry to interrupt your evening but Salad Cream is changing it's name to Sandwich Cream and I don't know what to do — emma (@_prxtego) June 5, 2018

If Heinz changes Salad Cream to Sandwich Cream I will, myself, stick “Salad” on every bottle I own. — Jordan (@jordsjournal) June 6, 2018

Although some people are rather enjoying the drama…

The level of rage about salad cream rebranding to sandwich cream is the sort of thing that makes me love my country — Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) June 5, 2018

June 6th, 2018 Salad Cream has been renamed Sandwich Cream Vinegar is called Chip Water Parmesan is now Cheesy Pasta Sprinkles Scones are still called scones, so at least they won't cause any arguments. — innocent drinks (@innocent) June 6, 2018

While others can’t really see what all the fuss is about…

If Heinz really want to reflect how people use Salad Cream they should change the name to Forgotten in the Back of a Cupboard Cream. — Oonagh (@Okeating) June 6, 2018

Salad Cream, Sandwich Cream; call it what you want, it's vile. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 5, 2018

In some quarters, the real question is not whether you agree with a name change, but how you actually go about using Salad Cream…

I love #saladcream on salads (yummy on pork pies) AND in ham and salad sandwiches. Leave the name alone. — juliette clarke (@juliettepc) June 5, 2018

No to sandwich cream. Who is Philistine enough to put salad cream on a sandwich? Salads and mashed up egg. That's what it's for. — James Beaton (@jjb362) June 6, 2018

I always put salad cream on everything. Salads, chips, potatoes, sandwiches. It's good stuff — Buffer Zone Slabber 🔰 (@LinuxPaulM) June 6, 2018

Or not…

I haven't eaten Salad cream since I discovered mayonnaise as a teenager. There's a reason for that. Salad cream is revolting. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 6, 2018

So far, no name change has been finalised, but an announcement from Heinz is set to be made in September.





