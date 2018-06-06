How to make John Torode's chopped salmon and kimchi tacos

Seoul street food is an amazing mixture of cultures and cuisines – and a lot of kimchi.

As John Torode says in his new book: “The youth of Seoul are taking not just one, but sometimes three, cultures and bringing them together. This is the type of street food that is being born out of that, combining their love of kimchi – it is served with every meal, and I mean every meal – and a desire to introduce new foods to the young and not-so-young people of South Korea’s capital.”

Here’s how to make Torode’s kimchi and salmon-packed tacos…

Ingredients:

(serves 4-6)

For the pickled red onions:

100ml rice, coconut or apple vinegar

100g caster sugar

1 red onion, finely sliced

For the salmon:

4tsp vegetable oil

100ml lime juice

3 drops of good-quality sesame oil

25ml olive oil

100ml coconut vinegar

4tsp fish sauce

4tsp sugar syrup

200g skinless salmon fillet, very finely diced

To serve:

1/2 cucumber, half peeled, deseeded and diced

2 spring onions, very finely sliced

A handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Kimchi (shop bought or make your own)

Stack of small soft white corn taco shells

100g Japanese mayonnaise

Method:

1. For the pickled red onions, put the vinegar and sugar into a pot and bring to the boil.

2. Remove from the heat as soon as it comes to the boil, leave to cool for two minutes, then drop in the onion and stir. Set to one side until cold.

3. For the salmon, mix all the liquids together in a bowl, then add the salmon, stir, and leave for 10 minutes.

4. To assemble and serve, mix together the cucumber, spring onions, coriander and pickled red onion slices and add to the salmon mixture. Stir well.

5. Warm the taco shells according to the packet instructions. Spoon the salmon mixture and kimchi into the tacos, then squidge some Japanese mayo over each one. Serve immediately.

John Torode’s Sydney To Seoul: Recipes From My Travels In Australia And The Far East by John Torode is published by Headline, priced £27. Available now.

