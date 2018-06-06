How to make John Torode's butternut squash red curry with tofu

A good vegetarian curry is a staple in many countries, and John Torode’s butternut squash red curry hails from his many trips to Thailand.

“The red curry, in my opinion, is the richest and most satisfying to make of all the curries,” he says. “It is the flavour of Thailand in one addictive sauce. The process of cooking out the paste, then adding the palm sugar and cooking again until the paste becomes a baked terracotta-red, rich, fragrant and the consistency of jam, is paramount for a really red curry.”

Ingredients:

(serves 4-6)

For the paste: (makes enough for 3-4 curries)

50g medium dried red chillies

1tsp white peppercorns

1/2tsp coriander seeds

1/2tsp cumin seeds

2 whole cloves

1/2tsp mace blade (a spice available from Amazon)

1 thumb-sized piece of fresh galangal, roughly chopped

1 lemongrass stalk, outer leaves removed and inner leaves roughly chopped

3 fresh red chillies, de-seeded and roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled

3 small Thai shallots, chopped

A handful of fresh coriander root, soaked and washed

finely grated zest of 1 lime

1tsp salt

25g shrimp paste, toasted

6 lime leaves

2tbsp vegetable oil

For the curry:

1 medium butternut squash

300g firm tofu

Vegetable oil, for frying

150g red curry paste

125g creamed coconut

2 x 400ml tins coconut milk

40g palm sugar

4 lemongrass stalks, bruised

12 lime leaves, torn

4 thumb-sized pieces of galangal, roughly chopped

1tbsp fish sauce (or add a vegetarian fish sauce substitute or 1tsp salt)

To garnish:

Fried chillies, shallots and garlic

1 fresh red chilli, sliced (optional)

(Yuki Sugiura/PA)

Method:

1. To make the paste, snap the stalk end from the dried red chillies and shake out the seeds. Put the dried chillies into a bowl and cover with hot water. Leave for about 20 minutes until they have plumped up, then drain but keep them wet.

2. Heat a small dry frying pan over a medium heat until hot, then add the peppercorns, both lots of seeds, the cloves and mace blade and dry-fry, stirring regularly, until nicely toasted, about two minutes.

3. Tip the toasted spices into a mortar and pestle or food processor and pound or blend to a fine powder. Add the galangal and lemongrass and pound or blend to a paste. Add all the remaining ingredients, including the soaked chillies, and pound or blend to a paste.

4. Peel and de-seed the butternut squash, then cut into large hunks the size of golf balls. Cut the tofu into similar-sized pieces. Set both to one side.

(Thinkstock/PA)

5. Heat a little vegetable oil in a medium saucepan, then add the curry paste and cook for a minute or so. Add the creamed coconut and the creamy layer from the top of the tins of coconut milk and cook over a medium heat for five to six minutes – it will start to colour and smell of roasted coconut, but watch that it doesn’t burn.

6. Now add the palm sugar, reduce the heat and cook gently for about five to 10 minutes, stirring until it is rich red in colour and no longer smells raw. The oil will separate from the mixture and then gradually start to come back together as the mixture thickens and darkens. Be careful not to let it burn.

7. Add the squash pieces and stir well so that the paste coats them all, cook for a couple of minutes, then pour in the coconut milk and 200ml water and bring to the boil. Drop in the lemongrass, lime leaves and galangal, add half the fish sauce, then reduce the heat and simmer gently, uncovered, for 10–12 minutes. Stir in the tofu and simmer gently for a further 10 minutes.

8. To finish, season with extra palm sugar if it’s too spicy, or the remaining fish sauce if it’s a little bland. The sauce should taste sweet, hot and just slightly salty. Dress with some fried garnish and the sliced chilli and serve immediately.

(Headline/PA)



John Torode’s Sydney To Seoul: Recipes From My Travels In Australia And The Far East by John Torode is published by Headline, priced £27. Available now.



© Press Association 2018